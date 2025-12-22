Pentagon uncovers China's secret silos with a hundred missiles near Mongolia

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
07:00 PM • 2172 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
04:37 PM • 9166 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 21833 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 17837 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 19648 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 21574 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 20330 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 20336 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17729 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13553 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.8m/s
88%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 30470 views
Automatic weapons by mail and "money in a book": an interregional channel for illegal arms trade exposedPhotoDecember 22, 01:00 PM • 5472 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'December 22, 01:13 PM • 17124 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 8806 views
Budanov named Ukraine's main failure during the war02:37 PM • 9918 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 21818 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 30490 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 62669 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 84654 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 119251 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow05:50 PM • 2732 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 8838 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 34882 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 32372 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 34549 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
YouTube
Instagram

Pentagon uncovers China's secret silos with a hundred missiles near Mongolia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The Pentagon has discovered over 100 DF-31 solid-fuel missiles in China's secret silos on the border with Mongolia. Beijing is modernizing its nuclear arsenal faster than any other nation in the world and will have over 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030.

Pentagon uncovers China's secret silos with a hundred missiles near Mongolia

According to a draft Pentagon report seen by journalists, Beijing is modernizing its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country in the world. This refers to more than 100 DF-31 solid-fuel missiles deployed in silos on the border with Mongolia. Although the Pentagon previously knew about the construction of these facilities, the number of already loaded missiles has been announced for the first time. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

This news comes amid statements by US President Donald Trump about his intention to create a global denuclearization plan together with Russia and China. However, the US Department of Defense report demonstrates Beijing's complete lack of interest in diplomacy in this area.

Russia plans to modernize and increase production of the Oreshnik missile - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine14.12.25, 04:36 • 13138 views

We continue to see a lack of willingness on Beijing's part to take such measures or engage in more comprehensive arms control negotiations.

— the document states.

Despite the fact that the current pace of warhead production has slowed somewhat (in 2024, stockpiles amounted to about 600 units), analysts predict that by 2030, China will have more than 1,000 nuclear warheads.

The situation is exacerbated by the approaching expiration date of the New START treaty in February 2026 – the last agreement between the US and Russia that limited nuclear arsenals. Experts fear that without a new trilateral agreement, the world will find itself in a state of uncontrolled arms race.

Beijing traditionally rejects these accusations, calling the report an attempt to "slander China," and insists on its strategy of "no first use of nuclear weapons."

Trump Media's merger with nuclear startup TAE valued at $6 billion18.12.25, 21:06 • 3688 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Mongolia
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
United States Department of Defense
Reuters
Donald Trump
China
United States