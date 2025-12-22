According to a draft Pentagon report seen by journalists, Beijing is modernizing its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country in the world. This refers to more than 100 DF-31 solid-fuel missiles deployed in silos on the border with Mongolia. Although the Pentagon previously knew about the construction of these facilities, the number of already loaded missiles has been announced for the first time. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

This news comes amid statements by US President Donald Trump about his intention to create a global denuclearization plan together with Russia and China. However, the US Department of Defense report demonstrates Beijing's complete lack of interest in diplomacy in this area.

We continue to see a lack of willingness on Beijing's part to take such measures or engage in more comprehensive arms control negotiations. — the document states.

Despite the fact that the current pace of warhead production has slowed somewhat (in 2024, stockpiles amounted to about 600 units), analysts predict that by 2030, China will have more than 1,000 nuclear warheads.

The situation is exacerbated by the approaching expiration date of the New START treaty in February 2026 – the last agreement between the US and Russia that limited nuclear arsenals. Experts fear that without a new trilateral agreement, the world will find itself in a state of uncontrolled arms race.

Beijing traditionally rejects these accusations, calling the report an attempt to "slander China," and insists on its strategy of "no first use of nuclear weapons."

