Trump Media's merger with nuclear startup TAE valued at $6 billion

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 3724 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 5316 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 10013 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12618 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10678 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15955 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10309 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7952 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23518 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20221 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 13023 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 7414 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 17017 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 14379 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16524 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 3730 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15955 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16652 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23519 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 50008 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56601 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38605 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37098 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43465 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48458 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

Trump Media's merger with nuclear startup TAE valued at $6 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3266 views

Trump's company announced a merger with thermonuclear technology developer TAE Technologies. The $6 billion deal aims to meet the energy needs of data centers serving artificial intelligence.

Trump Media's merger with nuclear startup TAE valued at $6 billion

Donald Trump's company, Trump Media & Technology Group, has announced a strategic merger with fusion technology developer TAE Technologies. The $6 billion deal aims to meet the energy needs of data centers serving artificial intelligence. This move is seen as an attempt by the president to expand his business empire by leveraging the demand for "clean" energy. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

The merger came just days after energy sector leaders called for increased federal funding for the industry. Analysts point out that the Trump family is increasingly integrating their business interests – from cryptocurrencies to nuclear energy – into the political agenda, potentially increasing the value of their investments through government policy changes.

Trump lost over $1 billion due to fall in Trump Media and Technology Group shares - Forbes23.11.25, 04:49 • 5183 views

Trump Media gets a compelling new growth story tied to the AI power crisis and data center (hyperscaler) electricity demand, while TAE gets a fast track to public trading via a stock merger worth over $6 billion 

– said Michael Ashley Schulman, Chief Investment Officer of Running Point Capital Advisors.

Market reaction and structure of the new company

News of the deal triggered a 35% surge in Trump Media shares, which came as a surprise to retail investors after a prolonged decline in the company's assets. Despite market optimism, the Truth Social platform remains unprofitable, recording losses of $54.8 million in just one quarter.

Key details of the deal:

  • The new company will combine Truth Social, TAE Power Solutions, and TAE Life Sciences.
    • Shareholders of both parties will own 50% of the combined entity; Trump's stake will decrease from 40% to approximately 20%.
      • The merger process is expected to be fully completed by mid-2026.
        • Despite billions in investment, a commercially viable fusion reactor has not yet been created anywhere in the world.

          Trump demands ban on TV network expansion in US24.11.25, 04:21 • 5832 views

          Retail investors, who had previously expressed disappointment with the falling stock value, reacted positively to the news. In particular, Chad Nedohin, who leads a large group of investors on Truth Social, called the move a "brilliant move" against the backdrop of a year-long stagnation in the company's shares.

          I can't sit here and just be happy about a stock that until today has only done stupid things. But today was amazing, I think it's a brilliant move

          – said Nedohin.

          Trump sons' crypto company lost $1 billion in value03.12.25, 06:15 • 5027 views

          Stepan Haftko

          News of the World
          Technology
          State budget
          Energy
          Social network
          Electricity
          Truth Social
          Reuters
          Forbes