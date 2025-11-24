$42.150.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump demands ban on TV network expansion in US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

US President Donald Trump stated that television networks should not be allowed to expand their influence, as this would strengthen the dominance of "radically left-wing" media. He criticized ABC and NBC, calling them the "media arm of the Democratic Party," and called for restrictions on their operations.

Trump demands ban on TV network expansion in US

US President Donald Trump said that TV networks should not be allowed to expand their influence, as this, in his opinion, would strengthen the dominance of "radically left" media. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The head of the White House sharply criticized ABC and NBC channels on social media, calling them the "media arm of the Democratic Party," and called not only to block their expansion but also to limit the scope of their work.

If this also allows the radically left TV channels to "expand," I will be very unhappy. Especially ABC and NBC - this is a disaster, in fact, the VIRTUAL ARM of the Democratic Party

- Trump wrote.

"They should be treated as an illegal campaign of the radical left. NO EXPANSION OF FAKE NEWS NETWORKS. If anything, only reduce them!" - reads the American leader's post.

It is noted that his comments came amid reports of possible approval by the US Federal Communications Commission of the expansion of TV network coverage and the merger of Nexstar Media Group and Tegna Inc.

Such statements by Trump also come in the context of the potential sale of Warner Bros. Discovery, which is facing difficulties due to falling interest in traditional television and the active transition of viewers to streaming services.

Recall

US President Donald Trump called on the Federal Communications Commission to consider revoking ABC News' license. He claims that journalists ask him unpleasant questions and criticize his activities, and 97% of their materials express a negative attitude towards him.

Trump administration closed the Hungarian editorial office of Radio Free Europe20.11.25, 23:41 • 4037 views

Vita Zelenetska

