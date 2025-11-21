$42.090.00
Trump administration closed the Hungarian editorial office of Radio Free Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

The United States Agency for Global Media has decided to close Szabad Europa, the Hungarian editorial office of Radio Free Europe, as of November 21, 2025. The reasons for the cessation of operations have not been disclosed, despite previous accusations of excessive criticism of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

The U.S. Agency for Global Media has decided to cease operations of Szabad Europa - the Hungarian editorial office of Radio Free Europe, which was previously accused of excessive criticism of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication's website.

Details

It is noted that Szabad Europa's activities will be terminated on November 21, 2025.

Over the past years, our employees have worked with dedication and the highest journalistic skill to provide Hungarian readers with independent and objective information. We thank you for the trust, interest, and support we have received from our audience.

- the post says.

The publication did not disclose the reasons for the cessation of operations.

Recall

On November 7, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with U.S. President Trump at the White House. During this meeting, the Hungarian prime minister stated that Ukraine could still win the war, but, according to his claims, it would be a "miracle." The American leader agreed with this.

The United States granted Hungary a one-year exemption from sanctions for using Russian oil and gas after Prime Minister Orbán's meeting with President Trump. Hungary committed to purchasing liquefied natural gas from the U.S. worth approximately $600 million.

Vita Zelenetska

