Combined attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 19 injured, infrastructure damaged

As a result of a combined enemy attack on Kyiv as of 04:40, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged, with fatalities and injuries. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, 4 people are currently known to have died.

19 people were injured. 14 of them were hospitalized by medics. Others received assistance on the spot. Among the dead is one medic. Four medical workers were injured. There is damage to critical infrastructure. Some areas of the city have power and water outages - Klitschko said.

According to him, in the Darnytskyi district, a UAV fell in the courtyard of a residential building. A single-story store nearby and the glazing of windows of a nearby nine-story residential building were partially damaged. Also, as a result of UAV debris hitting, fires broke out in two residential buildings and garages.

In the Desnianskyi district, a fire broke out as a result of a UAV hitting the roof of an 18-story residential building. A fire also occurred in a 5-story residential building. In another five-story building, smoke appeared in the entrance.

In addition, in the Desnianskyi district, the territory of a shopping center and a sanatorium were damaged.

In the Dniprovskyi district, UAV debris fell on the roof of a single-story non-residential building. Also, as a result of falling debris,

UAVs caused fires in 16-story and nine-story residential buildings. The blast wave partially destroyed the roof of a three-story residential building. In addition, in the Dniprovskyi district, debris fell on a playground in the courtyard of a residential building and near a tram depot - noted the mayor of Kyiv.

In the Pecherskyi district, as a result of UAV debris falling, the facade of a nine-story residential building was partially destroyed. A non-residential multi-story building was also damaged.

"Emergency rescue teams are working at all locations," Klitschko added.

Recall

On the night of Friday, December 9, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kyiv. In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, a Russian drone hit the roof of a building at the 18th floor level. In the Pecherskyi district, there were partial facade destructions and fires, and in the Dniprovskyi district, a non-residential building caught fire.

