January 8, 05:08 PM • 29510 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 39935 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 32329 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 41116 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
January 8, 01:23 PM • 26676 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 18327 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 15199 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18629 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14523 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 54488 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
Combined attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 19 injured, infrastructure damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

As a result of a combined enemy attack on Kyiv, 4 people were killed, including a medic, and 19 were injured. Residential buildings and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged, and there are power and water supply disruptions.

Combined attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, 19 injured, infrastructure damaged

As a result of a combined enemy attack on Kyiv as of 04:40, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged, with fatalities and injuries. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, 4 people are currently known to have died.

19 people were injured. 14 of them were hospitalized by medics. Others received assistance on the spot. Among the dead is one medic. Four medical workers were injured. There is damage to critical infrastructure. Some areas of the city have power and water outages

- Klitschko said.

According to him, in the Darnytskyi district, a UAV fell in the courtyard of a residential building. A single-story store nearby and the glazing of windows of a nearby nine-story residential building were partially damaged. Also, as a result of UAV debris hitting, fires broke out in two residential buildings and garages.

In the Desnianskyi district, a fire broke out as a result of a UAV hitting the roof of an 18-story residential building. A fire also occurred in a 5-story residential building. In another five-story building, smoke appeared in the entrance.

In addition, in the Desnianskyi district, the territory of a shopping center and a sanatorium were damaged.

In the Dniprovskyi district, UAV debris fell on the roof of a single-story non-residential building. Also, as a result of falling debris,

UAVs caused fires in 16-story and nine-story residential buildings. The blast wave partially destroyed the roof of a three-story residential building. In addition, in the Dniprovskyi district, debris fell on a playground in the courtyard of a residential building and near a tram depot

- noted the mayor of Kyiv.

In the Pecherskyi district, as a result of UAV debris falling, the facade of a nine-story residential building was partially destroyed. A non-residential multi-story building was also damaged.

"Emergency rescue teams are working at all locations," Klitschko added.

Recall

On the night of Friday, December 9, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kyiv. In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, a Russian drone hit the roof of a building at the 18th floor level. In the Pecherskyi district, there were partial facade destructions and fires, and in the Dniprovskyi district, a non-residential building caught fire.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

