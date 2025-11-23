Trump lost over $1 billion due to fall in Trump Media and Technology Group shares - Forbes

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
November 22, 05:42 PM • 14317 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 25999 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 04:29 PM • 21679 views
Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 22, 02:45 PM • 22377 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 02:16 PM • 21313 views
In Ternopil, search and rescue operations continue for the fourth day after the Russian attack: seven people are considered missingVideo
November 22, 01:41 PM • 15695 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 18103 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 19182 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 21505 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 27573 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
95%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian advisors to work in Switzerland tomorrow: Zelenskyy on peace plan negotiationsNovember 22, 06:29 PM • 4998 views
SSO drone shot down Russian Mi-8 helicopter in mid-air for the first time: stunning footageVideoNovember 22, 06:50 PM • 13803 views
Boris Johnson called the US and Russia peace plan a "complete betrayal of Ukraine"November 22, 07:00 PM • 7224 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 11418 views
National cashback: the list of goods and services on which money can be spent has been changedNovember 22, 09:01 PM • 5888 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 59409 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 45818 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 52281 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 58854 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 56010 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 11445 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 22034 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 25620 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 59409 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 45853 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Forbes
The Economist

Trump lost over $1 billion due to fall in Trump Media and Technology Group shares - Forbes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

US President Donald Trump lost $1.1 billion due to the fall in the value of Trump Media and Technology Group shares. His fortune is now estimated at $6.2 billion, although it grew by $3 billion in September.

Trump lost over $1 billion due to fall in Trump Media and Technology Group shares - Forbes

US President Donald Trump has lost $1.1 billion since early September due to a drop in the value of shares in his company, Trump Media and Technology Group. Forbes writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the current head of the White House's fortune is now estimated at $6.2 billion. At the same time, the publication indicates that as of September, Trump's fortune had grown by $3 billion over the past year, placing him 201st on the Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans, improving his position by 118 points compared to the 2024 list.

The increase was largely driven by the Trump family's crypto investments, including the World Liberty Financial project announced last year, which secured a $75 million investment from crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun.

- the article says.

It is also indicated that Trump and his three sons are listed as co-founders of World Liberty Financial, a decentralized financial platform that launched in September 2024. The firm created 100 billion $WLFI tokens and transferred 22.5 billion of these tokens to DT Marks DEFI LLC, a company 70% owned by Trump.

Recall

According to Forbes, Donald Trump's family doubled their fortune to ten billion dollars since his election as US president in 2024. The main source of enrichment was the cryptocurrency sector, as well as real estate and consulting.

Trump lost $500 million in wealth after self-imposed tariffs - Forbes08.04.25, 18:17 • 13702 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsFinance
Forbes
Donald Trump