Trump lost over $1 billion due to fall in Trump Media and Technology Group shares - Forbes

US President Donald Trump has lost $1.1 billion since early September due to a drop in the value of shares in his company, Trump Media and Technology Group. Forbes writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the current head of the White House's fortune is now estimated at $6.2 billion. At the same time, the publication indicates that as of September, Trump's fortune had grown by $3 billion over the past year, placing him 201st on the Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans, improving his position by 118 points compared to the 2024 list.

The increase was largely driven by the Trump family's crypto investments, including the World Liberty Financial project announced last year, which secured a $75 million investment from crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun. - the article says.

It is also indicated that Trump and his three sons are listed as co-founders of World Liberty Financial, a decentralized financial platform that launched in September 2024. The firm created 100 billion $WLFI tokens and transferred 22.5 billion of these tokens to DT Marks DEFI LLC, a company 70% owned by Trump.

Recall

According to Forbes, Donald Trump's family doubled their fortune to ten billion dollars since his election as US president in 2024. The main source of enrichment was the cryptocurrency sector, as well as real estate and consulting.

Trump lost $500 million in wealth after self-imposed tariffs - Forbes