Russia plans to increase the serial production of the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile and is considering options for its modernization to enhance the warhead's destructive potential. This was reported by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, as conveyed by UNN with reference to the FISU.

According to him, great attention is paid to the development of this program, as evidenced by the priority funding provided from Russia's National Wealth Fund.

The head of intelligence stated that more than 50 enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex are involved in the serial production of the "Oreshnik."

The main ones are the Research Institute of Command Devices, the Central Research Institute of Shipbuilding Engineering, JSC "Krasnodar Instrument Plant "Kaskad", JSC "Kalugapribor", JSC "Kaluga Electromechanical Plant", JSC "Priboy", JSC "Research Institute "Soliton" and JSC "Research Institute of Technical Systems "Sinvent".

Ivashchenko noted that "Oreshnik" is the same RS-24 "Yars," the development of which began in the early 2000s. The only difference between them is that "Oreshnik" has two stages instead of three.

In 2024, Putin announced plans to establish serial production of "Oreshnik" missiles.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the Kremlin plans to spend about 40% of budget funds on defense and the security bloc in 2026, which is a record since the times of the USSR. This indicates the Kremlin's intention to continue the war, despite the budget deficit and cuts in social programs.