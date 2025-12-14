Russia plans to modernize and increase production of the Oreshnik missile - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

$42.270.00
December 13, 03:54 PM • 15834 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 28491 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 22722 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 22833 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 20343 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 14831 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 15564 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 15037 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 13348 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13702 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Popular news
In Pokrovsk, about 16 square kilometers were brought back under control in a few weeks - SyrskyiDecember 13, 05:00 PM • 4130 views
Destroying the illusion of "success" of Russian propagandists: Ukrainian military recorded a video greeting from PokrovskVideoDecember 13, 06:24 PM • 7582 views
A series of explosions occurred in occupied CrimeaDecember 13, 07:04 PM • 4362 views
In Donetsk, credit defaulters are forced to go to the front - CNSDecember 13, 08:11 PM • 3998 views
18-year-old Odesa resident Valeriia Lisovska received the crown of "Miss Ukraine - 2025"09:44 PM • 12430 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 22423 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 28234 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 31553 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 41568 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 64799 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 14929 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 16766 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 22015 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 56702 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 37666 views
Russia plans to modernize and increase production of the Oreshnik missile - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, reported that Russia intends to increase the serial production of the Oreshnik ballistic missile and modernize its warhead. More than 50 enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex are involved in the production of the missile, and funding is provided by the Russian National Welfare Fund.

Russia plans to modernize and increase production of the Oreshnik missile - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Russia plans to increase the serial production of the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile and is considering options for its modernization to enhance the warhead's destructive potential. This was reported by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, as conveyed by UNN with reference to the FISU.

Russia intends to increase the serial production of the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile and is considering options for its modernization to enhance the destructive potential of its nuclear warhead.

- said Ivashchenko.

According to him, great attention is paid to the development of this program, as evidenced by the priority funding provided from Russia's National Wealth Fund.

The head of intelligence stated that more than 50 enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex are involved in the serial production of the "Oreshnik."

Belarus to deploy Russian Oreshnik hypersonic complex in December28.10.25, 18:39 • 3350 views

The main ones are the Research Institute of Command Devices, the Central Research Institute of Shipbuilding Engineering, JSC "Krasnodar Instrument Plant "Kaskad", JSC "Kalugapribor", JSC "Kaluga Electromechanical Plant", JSC "Priboy", JSC "Research Institute "Soliton" and JSC "Research Institute of Technical Systems "Sinvent".

Ivashchenko noted that "Oreshnik" is the same RS-24 "Yars," the development of which began in the early 2000s. The only difference between them is that "Oreshnik" has two stages instead of three.

Recall

In 2024, Putin announced plans to establish serial production of "Oreshnik" missiles.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the Kremlin plans to spend about 40% of budget funds on defense and the security bloc in 2026, which is a record since the times of the USSR. This indicates the Kremlin's intention to continue the war, despite the budget deficit and cuts in social programs.

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
Nuclear weapons
State budget
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine