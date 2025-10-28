Belarus to deploy Russian Oreshnik hypersonic complex in December

$42.070.07
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
02:36 PM • 20210 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 26277 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48804 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
October 28, 09:30 AM • 31841 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 25117 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21021 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16652 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 50993 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 31690 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
Popular news
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 43180 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideoOctober 28, 10:32 AM • 21748 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 31561 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 14583 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 17133 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhoto06:29 PM • 2694 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhoto05:10 PM • 9630 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 17512 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 14952 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 41541 views
Belarus to deploy Russian Oreshnik hypersonic complex in December

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

Russia's Oreshnik complex with hypersonic missiles to be deployed in Belarus in December

Belarus plans to deploy a new Russian Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic missile system in December, Russia's TASS agency reported, citing Natalia Eismont, spokeswoman for self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenka. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Preparations for the deployment are nearing completion 

– Eismont noted. 

Earlier, Lukashenka stated that this decision was a response to "escalation from the West." Oreshnik missiles were first shown at joint Belarusian-Russian exercises last month.

See also. Produces "Shaheds" for Russians: HACC seized assets of Belarusian enterprise OJSC "Gomselmash" in favor of Ukraine

Russia used Oreshnik against Ukraine in November 2024, hitting a defense enterprise in Dnipro. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he sanctioned the strike in response to Ukraine's use of American and British long-range missiles, and threatened further strikes, including on "decision-making centers" in Kyiv.

Putin also claims that Oreshnik is impossible to intercept and its destructive power is comparable to nuclear weapons, although Western experts question these claims.

See also. Poland may open two checkpoints on the border with Belarus - Tusk

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Dnipro
Reuters
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland