Belarus plans to deploy a new Russian Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic missile system in December, Russia's TASS agency reported, citing Natalia Eismont, spokeswoman for self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenka. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Preparations for the deployment are nearing completion

– Eismont noted.

Earlier, Lukashenka stated that this decision was a response to "escalation from the West." Oreshnik missiles were first shown at joint Belarusian-Russian exercises last month.

Russia used Oreshnik against Ukraine in November 2024, hitting a defense enterprise in Dnipro. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he sanctioned the strike in response to Ukraine's use of American and British long-range missiles, and threatened further strikes, including on "decision-making centers" in Kyiv.

Putin also claims that Oreshnik is impossible to intercept and its destructive power is comparable to nuclear weapons, although Western experts question these claims.

