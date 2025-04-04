Mohammed Sinwar, the younger brother of the assassinated Yahya Sinwar, has become the new leader of Hamas in Gaza. He is known by the nickname “The Shadow” and is working to restore the militant groups, despite the decision of the leadership in Doha.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the country was behind the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. He also warned of similar actions against Yemeni Houthi leaders.
UNRWA calls for a temporary ceasefire in northern Gaza to allow for the evacuation of people. Medical workers report a critical shortage of medicines and supplies to treat those injured in the Israeli offensive.
Hamas has decided not to disclose the name of the new leader until the elections in March. Until then, the group will be led by a five-person committee, with Khalil al-Hayyah acting as leader in Gaza.
The British Prime Minister discussed with Netanyahu the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. He expressed hope that this could lead to an end to the fighting in Gaza and the release of hostages.
The private residence of the Israeli Prime Minister in Caesarea was attacked by a drone from Lebanon. Netanyahu and his wife were not at home, no one was injured, and two other drones were shot down by air defense.
Gold hit a record high of $2711. 99 per ounce due to tensions in the Middle East and the US election. The weekly growth was 2%, and the yearly growth was over 30%, driven by expectations of a Fed rate cut.
The Pentagon confirmed that the United States provided Israel with intelligence to track Hamas leaders. The US military did not take part in the operation to eliminate Yahya Sinwar, but helped with information on the release of hostages.
Iran's mission to the UN said that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will strengthen the “spirit of resistance. ” Iranian diplomats called Sinwar a “martyr” and an example for young people, emphasizing the continuation of resistance.
The IDF officially announced the elimination of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, in the Gaza Strip on October 16. Sinwar, who was responsible for the October 7 attack, was found and killed by soldiers of the 828th Brigade after a long period of hiding.
Sky News Arabia sources confirmed the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during an Israeli army operation in Rafah. The IDF considers him responsible for the attack on October 7, 2023.
The IDF announced the elimination of three terrorists in the Gaza Strip, one of whom may be Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The identities of the terrorists and information about the hostages are being checked.
Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, intends to expand the conflict with Israel to a regional level. U.S. officials believe he is alive to block a cease-fire agreement, frustrated by the lack of support from Hezbollah and Iran.
The Israeli Defense Forces reported the elimination of three senior Hamas members in Gaza about 3 months ago. Among them are the head of the Hamas government and two members of the security officials.
The Hamas leader conveyed to Israel a message about his desire to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The US calls on Israel to agree to the deal to avoid escalation of the conflict.
Hamas unanimously elected Yahya Sinwar as chairman of the political bureau to replace the murdered Ismail Haniyeh. Sinwar is considered an extremist and is suspected of organizing the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks.
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar told Arab mediators that Hamas will not lay down its weapons and will not sign the proposal demanding it, insisting on a complete cease-fire in Gaza, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant and three Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip after October 8, 2023.
In a rare audio address, Hamas leader Muhammad Deif called on Muslims around the world to march on Jerusalem and "liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Israel has verified that Marwan Issa, the second most powerful Hamas leader and deputy to Mohammed Deif, was killed in an air strike in Gaza during the ongoing conflict.
Canada has announced sanctions against 11 Hamas leaders for their involvement in the October 2023 attack on Israel and to ensure stability in the region.
According to an Israeli intelligence officer, the elimination of the Hamas threat will take all of 2024 or longer.