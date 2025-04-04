Yahya Sinwar

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11717 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20431 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59782 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205431 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118155 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384289 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305702 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212964 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243810 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254898 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53625 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67643 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18396 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39407 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123957 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124704 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 205433 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384295 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250882 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305706 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 20 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11688 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39955 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68174 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54140 views
Yahya Sinwar

After Yahya Sinwar's assassination, Hamas is led by his brother Mohammed Sinwar - The Wall Street Journal

Mohammed Sinwar, the younger brother of the assassinated Yahya Sinwar, has become the new leader of Hamas in Gaza. He is known by the nickname “The Shadow” and is working to restore the militant groups, despite the decision of the leadership in Doha.

News of the World • January 13, 09:31 AM • 21912 views

Israel confirms for the first time the elimination of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the country was behind the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. He also warned of similar actions against Yemeni Houthi leaders.

News of the World • December 23, 10:18 PM • 16972 views

UN calls for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza: the enclave is running out of medicine

UNRWA calls for a temporary ceasefire in northern Gaza to allow for the evacuation of people. Medical workers report a critical shortage of medicines and supplies to treat those injured in the Israeli offensive.

News of the World • October 22, 12:57 PM • 16152 views

Hamas will not disclose the name of the new leader until March

Hamas has decided not to disclose the name of the new leader until the elections in March. Until then, the group will be led by a five-person committee, with Khalil al-Hayyah acting as leader in Gaza.

News of the World • October 22, 02:24 AM • 17294 views

British PM: Hamas leader's death could stop fighting in Gaza

The British Prime Minister discussed with Netanyahu the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. He expressed hope that this could lead to an end to the fighting in Gaza and the release of hostages.

News of the World • October 20, 04:35 AM • 22875 views

Drone from Lebanon attacks the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

The private residence of the Israeli Prime Minister in Caesarea was attacked by a drone from Lebanon. Netanyahu and his wife were not at home, no one was injured, and two other drones were shot down by air defense.

News of the World • October 19, 09:20 AM • 20009 views

Gold price breaks records: exceeds $2,700 per ounce for the first time

Gold hit a record high of $2711. 99 per ounce due to tensions in the Middle East and the US election. The weekly growth was 2%, and the yearly growth was over 30%, driven by expectations of a Fed rate cut.

Economy • October 18, 07:19 AM • 15163 views

Pentagon confirms that the US provided Israel with intelligence to track Hamas leaders

The Pentagon confirmed that the United States provided Israel with intelligence to track Hamas leaders. The US military did not take part in the operation to eliminate Yahya Sinwar, but helped with information on the release of hostages.

News of the World • October 18, 07:12 AM • 12992 views

Iran says Hamas leader's death will strengthen “spirit of resistance”

Iran's mission to the UN said that the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will strengthen the “spirit of resistance. ” Iranian diplomats called Sinwar a “martyr” and an example for young people, emphasizing the continuation of resistance.

News of the World • October 18, 03:05 AM • 19673 views

Israeli army confirms elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

The IDF officially announced the elimination of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, in the Gaza Strip on October 16. Sinwar, who was responsible for the October 7 attack, was found and killed by soldiers of the 828th Brigade after a long period of hiding.

War • October 17, 05:49 PM • 27495 views

Media confirm that Israel killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

Sky News Arabia sources confirmed the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during an Israeli army operation in Rafah. The IDF considers him responsible for the attack on October 7, 2023.

News of the World • October 17, 02:37 PM • 13869 views

Israel announces elimination of three terrorists in Gaza: one of them may be Hamas leader

The IDF announced the elimination of three terrorists in the Gaza Strip, one of whom may be Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. The identities of the terrorists and information about the hostages are being checked.

News of the World • October 17, 01:32 PM • 12261 views

Hamas leader determined to drag Israel into a 'bigger war' - NYT

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, intends to expand the conflict with Israel to a regional level. U.S. officials believe he is alive to block a cease-fire agreement, frustrated by the lack of support from Hezbollah and Iran.

News of the World • October 5, 12:58 PM • 20622 views

Israel announces the elimination of the head of the Hamas government in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces reported the elimination of three senior Hamas members in Gaza about 3 months ago. Among them are the head of the Hamas government and two members of the security officials.

News of the World • October 3, 11:33 AM • 13329 views

CNN reports that Hamas is ready to conclude a truce with Israel

The Hamas leader conveyed to Israel a message about his desire to conclude a ceasefire agreement. The US calls on Israel to agree to the deal to avoid escalation of the conflict.

War • August 11, 07:29 PM • 98463 views

Hamas appoints a new political leader to replace Haniyeh: who is it

Hamas unanimously elected Yahya Sinwar as chairman of the political bureau to replace the murdered Ismail Haniyeh. Sinwar is considered an extremist and is suspected of organizing the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks.

News of the World • August 7, 05:54 AM • 19295 views

Hamas leader in talks with Arab mediators insists on complete ceasefire in Gaza - WSJ

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar told Arab mediators that Hamas will not lay down its weapons and will not sign the proposal demanding it, insisting on a complete cease-fire in Gaza, according to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

News of the World • June 7, 08:55 AM • 21383 views

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu, Galant and three Hamas leaders

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant and three Hamas leaders for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip after October 8, 2023.

News of the World • May 20, 11:34 AM • 16596 views

Hamas called on Muslims to march on Jerusalem and "liberate al-Aqsa"

In a rare audio address, Hamas leader Muhammad Deif called on Muslims around the world to march on Jerusalem and "liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

News of the World • March 29, 07:44 AM • 26064 views

Israel checks whether it killed the second most influential Hamas leader in Gaza

Israel has verified that Marwan Issa, the second most powerful Hamas leader and deputy to Mohammed Deif, was killed in an air strike in Gaza during the ongoing conflict.

News of the World • March 12, 08:10 AM • 29237 views

Canada imposes sanctions on 11 Hamas leaders over attack in Israel and threat to regional security

Canada has announced sanctions against 11 Hamas leaders for their involvement in the October 2023 attack on Israel and to ensure stability in the region.

Politics • February 7, 05:28 AM • 36098 views

Israel believes that eliminating the threat of Hamas will take all of 2024 or longer

According to an Israeli intelligence officer, the elimination of the Hamas threat will take all of 2024 or longer.

News of the World • January 30, 12:00 PM • 22638 views