Canada imposes sanctions on 11 Hamas leaders over attack in Israel and threat to regional security

Canada has announced the imposition of sanctions against 11 Hamas leaders for their involvement in the attack on Israel and to ensure security and stability in the region. This was reported on the official website of the Government of Canada, UNN reports.

Details

On Tuesday, February 6, Canada imposed sanctions on 11 leaders of the Hamas terrorist group over the Hamas attack in Israel in October 2023 and the threat to regional security.

Under the Special Economic Measures Regulations, Canada imposes a ban on transactions related to individuals and entities on the list. These measures effectively freeze any assets that these individuals may have in Canada.

Individuals in Canada and Canadians outside the country are prohibited from dealing with individuals on the list. In addition, these individuals are barred from entering Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The following names are on the sanctions list:

Yahya Sinwar - leader (Hamas)

Muhammad Deif - military leader (Hamas)

Marwan Issa - Deputy Military Commander (Hamas)

Maher Rebbi Namer Obeid - leader (Hamas)

Jihad Muhammad Shaker Yaghmour - member (Hamas)

Nizar Mohammed Awadallah - member (Hamas)

Mahmoud al-Zahar - leader (Hamas)

Hassan al-Wardian - member of Hamas

Ayman Nofal - military commander (Hamas)

Akram al-Ajouri - military leader (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

Ayman Ahmad al-Duwaik - member (Hamas)