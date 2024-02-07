Canada imposes sanctions on 11 Hamas leaders over attack in Israel and threat to regional security

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 30540 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110650 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117743 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160190 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162612 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262379 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176080 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166686 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148533 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233491 views

Popular news
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 77772 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 78066 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 58196 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 33986 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 70226 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262386 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233497 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219080 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244600 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230959 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110657 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 88657 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 93265 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115617 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116392 views
Canada imposes sanctions on 11 Hamas leaders over attack in Israel and threat to regional security

Canada imposes sanctions on 11 Hamas leaders over attack in Israel and threat to regional security

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36072 views

Canada has announced sanctions against 11 Hamas leaders for their involvement in the October 2023 attack on Israel and to ensure stability in the region.

Canada has announced the imposition of sanctions against 11 Hamas leaders for their involvement in the attack on Israel and to ensure security and stability in the region. This was reported on the official website of the Government of Canada, UNN reports.

Details

On Tuesday, February 6, Canada imposed sanctions on 11 leaders of the Hamas terrorist group over the Hamas attack in Israel in October 2023 and the threat to regional security.

Under the Special Economic Measures Regulations, Canada imposes a ban on transactions related to individuals and entities on the list. These measures effectively freeze any assets that these individuals may have in Canada.

Individuals in Canada and Canadians outside the country are prohibited from dealing with individuals on the list. In addition, these individuals are barred from entering Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The following names are on the sanctions list:

Yahya Sinwar - leader (Hamas)

Muhammad Deif - military leader (Hamas)

Marwan Issa - Deputy Military Commander (Hamas)

Maher Rebbi Namer Obeid - leader (Hamas)

Jihad Muhammad Shaker Yaghmour - member (Hamas)

Nizar Mohammed Awadallah - member (Hamas)

Mahmoud al-Zahar - leader (Hamas)

Hassan al-Wardian - member of Hamas

Ayman Nofal - military commander (Hamas)

Akram al-Ajouri - military leader (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

Ayman Ahmad al-Duwaik - member (Hamas)

25.02.23, 00:56 • 1502640 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
yakhia-sinvarYahya Sinwar
canadaCanada

