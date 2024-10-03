Israel announces the elimination of the head of the Hamas government in Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces announced on Thursday that the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip and two security officials were "eliminated" about three months ago, UNN reports.

Details

"Approximately 3 months ago, a joint strike by the Israel Defense Forces and the IDF (ISA) in Gaza eliminated the following terrorists: Rauhi Mushtaqah, head of the Hamas government in Gaza; Sameh al-Siraj, who held a security position in the Hamas political bureau and the Hamas Labor Committee; Sami Udeh, commander of the Hamas general security mechanism," the statement said.

As stated, "Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck and destroyed the terrorists while they were hiding in a fortified and equipped underground complex in northern Gaza. The complex served as a command and control center for Hamas and allowed senior operatives to remain inside for long periods of time".

