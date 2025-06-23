$41.830.15
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6576 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, revealed the details of the "Spiderweb" special operation, which lasted a year and a half, neutralizing 41 enemy aircraft worth over 7 billion dollars. The operation involved 117 unique drones with special combat charges and used autonomous "huts" for their power supply.

Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation

SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk unveiled some details about the "Web" special operation. The drones used are unique, with several types of communication. He spoke about this during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Soon I will provide much more details about the legendary special operation "Web". For now, I will only reveal a part. The Russians immediately began to claim that they repelled everything, that it was all almost an artificially created picture by us. We used 117 drones, and the whole world saw the result of the work. This was an extremely complex, multi-component operation. First, logistics. Most importantly, the delivery of equipment to enemy rear areas. Another element is the drone itself.

 - Maliuk said.

The SBU head noted that in reality, it looks like an ordinary drone, but it is a unique weapon, with several types of communication.

We will not dwell on these details. The warhead in the body of the drone consists of two parts of 800 and 800 g, in total - 1.6 kg - a special cumulative high-explosive charge. What does this mean? It means that it burns through the aircraft body and explodes inside, causing maximum damage to the target. We hit the fuel tanks, which I defined as a priority. We hit the side of the aircraft where the missile was located. We hit the avionics, the equipment that the enemy has no spare parts for. This is a very precise and specially developed munition. Separate communication elements were used, which are sanctioned groups of goods on the territory of the Russian Federation 

- said Maliuk.

He noted that the people who made the drones did not know that it was for "Web."

The people who built the houses did not know that they were for planes. The people who transported them were also not privy to the details… Each was responsible for their own critically important, separate area of work 

- Maliuk noted.

The SBU head stated that he gathered the best drone operators from the CSO A.

They entered the combat control point at five in the morning, their phones were taken away. And the work began: each was assigned a target, a specific aircraft was "allocated." Each had a terrain model that took into account reliefs, the location of houses, the route to fly. I had my own models, you saw the photos 

- said Maliuk.

Special operation "Spiderweb": SBU used specially designed drones11.06.25, 11:56 • 2856 views

The SBU head emphasized that another important element is the construction of shelters.

This house is autonomous. There was an option that we would work in winter. Therefore, it had a solar panel system, an EcoFlow battery system. They were supposed to constantly power the drones if we were to work in places where it's -50 degrees. The drone had to start fully charged. These houses traveled separately. And when they were supposed to enter Russian territory, this is a sanctioned group of goods: EcoFlow, solar panels. A whole story began, and we were even forced to corrupt Russian customs officers separately 

- Maliuk said.

The SBU head noted that the time spent on the implementation of "Web" was one year, six months, and nine days.

We started dealing with this in November 2023. Because then the enemy began to massively shell peaceful Ukrainian cities again. Our task was to destroy missile carriers. In fact, we began to "grow" an operational plan... The circle of those who knew about it was extremely limited. Of course, the President knew, I explained all the difficulties, stages, details to him... He was interested in how much time was left, how I saw it, and when we could strike. Another close employee in the SBU system knew, all others - very narrowly specialized 

- said Maliuk.

He emphasized that this special operation is a very commendable work of all participants. This is a marker that Ukraine works with intellect. And is capable of unconventional solutions that change the history of warfare.

Addition

On June 1, the SBU conducted a unique special operation to simultaneously strike four military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation: "Olenya," "Ivanovo," "Dyagilevo," and "Belaya." Strategic aviation of the aggressor state, which regularly shells peaceful Ukrainian cities, was based there.

The estimated cost of the equipment damaged as a result of the SBU's "Web" special operation exceeds 7 billion US dollars.

The total losses of enemy aviation amount to 41 units, including "A-50", "Tu-95", "Tu-22", "Tu-160" aircraft, as well as "An-12" and "Il-78".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Il-78
Tu-160
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
