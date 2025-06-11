Special operation "Spiderweb": SBU used specially designed drones

UAVs specially designed and manufactured by SBU engineers were used to conduct the "Spiderweb" special operation. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by sources in the SBU.

These drones are a unique development of the Security Service of Ukraine using modern technologies, which allowed them to be remotely controlled in real time thousands of kilometers from the state border of Ukraine, bypassing the enemy's existing counteraction and effectively destroying strategic aviation. - said the source in the SBU.

The interlocutor said that such UAVs were created by the Service to perform tasks in the deep rear of the enemy and taking into account the peculiarities of the targets.

On June 1, the SBU conducted a unique special operation to simultaneously strike four military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation: "Olenya", "Ivanovo", "Dyagilevo" and "Belaya". The strategic aviation of the aggressor state, which regularly shells peaceful Ukrainian cities, was based there.

The estimated cost of equipment damaged as a result of the SBU's "Spiderweb" special operation exceeds 7 billion US dollars.

The total losses of enemy aviation are 41 units, including "A-50", "Tu-95", "Tu-22", "Tu-160" aircraft, as well as "An-12" and "Il-78".