"The SBU will hit the enemy where he considers himself unattainable": a new video from the special operation "Cobweb" has appeared"

The Security Service of Ukraine has released a new video about the "Pavutyna" (Spiderweb) special operation, which resulted in the destruction of 41 military aircraft at 4 enemy airfields at once. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

The footage shows the chronology of events: how one of the largest attacks in the deep rear of the enemy was prepared and implemented.

The SBU is hitting and will hit the enemy even where he considers himself untouchable! We are working to surprise him with new surprises. No less painful than Operation "Pavutyna" - said the head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk.

It is emphasized that this special operation was a response to massive missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, hospitals and energy infrastructure.

This idea was directly supervised by the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk on behalf of the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the preparation of the special operation took place in conditions of maximum secrecy.

Thus, the SBU first transferred fpv-drones to Russia, and later - modular wooden houses. Already on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of the houses, placed on trucks. At the right moment, the roofs of the houses were remotely opened, and the drones flew to hit the designated targets - Russian bombers.

"According to the laws and customs of war, we worked out absolutely legitimate targets - military airfields and aircraft that bomb our peaceful cities. So, on our part, there is a real demilitarization of the Russian Federation," Malyuk stressed.

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

Addition

On June 1, the SBU conducted a unique special operation to simultaneously attack four military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation: "Olenya", "Ivanovo", "Dyagilevo" and "Belaya". The strategic aviation of the aggressor state, which regularly shells peaceful Ukrainian cities, was based there.

The estimated cost of equipment damaged as a result of the Security Service's "Pavutyna" special operation exceeds 7 billion US dollars.

The total losses of enemy aviation are 41 units, including "A-50", "Tu-95", "Tu-22", "Tu-160", as well as "An-12" and "Il-78" aircraft.

"Cobweb" is just the beginning: complex counteraction against Russia will continue, other operations are already being prepared - Washington Post