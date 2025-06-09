Special Operation "Web": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters
08:00 AM • 28355 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 34198 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:55 AM • 23721 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:30 AM • 29615 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
05:45 AM • 66105 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 54488 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 109947 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 145930 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 90124 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 106213 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
6.3m/s
43%
750mm
Popular news

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

June 9, 01:18 AM • 52309 views

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

June 9, 01:50 AM • 31760 views

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

06:13 AM • 41596 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

08:28 AM • 19496 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

09:23 AM • 21039 views
Publications

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 28355 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

05:45 AM • 66105 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 66142 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 220415 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 199025 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 10239 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 12204 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

07:12 AM • 34198 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 97115 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 120050 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

Special Operation "Web": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16418 views

NATO Admiral Pierre Vandier said that Operation "Web" showed the importance of innovation for victory. Western intelligence agencies warn that Russia is ahead of NATO and may attack in as little as 4 years.

Special Operation "Web": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

"Ukraine's "creativity", including its large-scale special operation "Pautina" deep inside Russia, contains deep lessons for Western militaries. This was stated by the Supreme Commander of the NATO Joint Armed Forces for Transformation, Admiral Pierre Vandier, in an interview with AFP, reports UNN.

Details

"What the Ukrainians did in Russia was a Trojan horse, and that Trojan horse was thousands of years ago. Today, we see such tactics being rethought thanks to technical and industrial creativity," Vandier said.

Vandier noted that Operation Pautina showed how important innovation and adaptation are to victory, as modern warfare is changing rapidly.

Special Operation "Spiderweb": Russia will need years to replace lost bombers - Reuters07.06.25, 14:55 • 5018 views

"It was a real coup. We are entering a dynamic era where armies must rely on both large-scale planning and adaptive planning. We will witness continuous innovation, where week after week, month after month, or year after year, we will be able to invent things we did not anticipate," Vandier said.

AFP notes that in the face of the Russian threat, NATO last week approved new targets for its defense capabilities to ensure the ability to repel attacks from Moscow.

But, as noted, Western intelligence services warn that the Kremlin is rebuilding its forces at a pace that far outstrips NATO's, and may be ready to attack the alliance in as little as four years.

"Time is a really crucial parameter. We must act quickly," Vandier said.

The admiral, who previously commanded France's flagship aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle," said that NATO needs to gather forces to dissuade any opponent from attempting an attack.

"When you say: "I am defending myself," you have weapons for defense. When you say you are deterring, you have weapons for deterrence. That is what should prevent war - to make the opponent think: "I will not win tomorrow morning," Vandier believes.

It is expected that NATO countries, under pressure from US President Donald Trump, will agree to a significant increase in their defense spending at the summit in The Hague this month.

Rutte on the NATO summit: we will discuss defense spending, it is important to be able to defend ourselves in 3-7 years05.06.25, 10:57 • 2334 views

This should lead to a sharp increase in spending on military equipment.

The admiral, who works at the NATO base in Norfolk, Virginia, USA, said that the main challenge is "integrating new technologies and new methods of combat based on what we have observed in Ukraine."

NATO and Ukraine have created a center in Poland designed to help the Alliance learn lessons from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the publication writes.

First joint NATO-Ukraine training center opens in Poland18.02.25, 06:44 • 74228 views

Artificial intelligence and robotics are also having an increasing impact and should help change the situation on the battlefield.

"All modern armies will have manned and unmanned capabilities. It is much more effective to deliver ammunition by a ground robot than by a squad of soldiers who can withstand a 155-millimeter (six-inch) shell," Vandier noted.

This transformation of military capabilities within the Alliance, which NATO seeks to expand by at least 30% over the next few years, will lead to significant costs, estimated at hundreds of billions of euros (dollars).

Vandier insisted that while the financial effort was "substantial," it was "entirely realistic."

"Today we have all the tools. We have engineering. We have experience. We have technology. So we need to start," he said.

Baltic states issued a statement in support of Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO07.06.25, 09:58 • 3980 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarNews of the World
NATO
Virginia
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9