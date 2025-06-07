$41.470.00
Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control
12:42 PM • 42 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

12:20 PM • 3228 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 71015 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 6, 06:07 PM • 93765 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 125571 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 03:42 PM • 89204 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

June 6, 01:00 PM • 180652 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

June 6, 07:51 AM • 109521 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 138630 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

June 5, 02:42 PM • 167914 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

Zelenskyy: Russian truck drivers were unaware of their role in Operation "Spiderweb"07.06.25, 11:00 • 2332 views

