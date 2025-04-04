US support is important for EU sanctions against Russia. But Trump can change tactics at any moment, which will affect the European region and further relations with Russia.
In 2024, Russia's defense spending reached $462 billion, exceeding the total military budget of European countries. russia allocated 6.68% of GDP to defense and plans to increase spending by another 14% in 2015.
Satellite images revealed the expansion of the “February 11th factory” in the DPRK, where KN-23 missiles are produced. These missiles are used by Russian troops in Ukraine, although both countries deny the transfer of weapons.
IISS reports on a large-scale expansion of Russia's capacity to produce solid-fuel rocket engines at five sites. This could allow Russia to replenish its arsenal of missiles for war against Ukraine and threaten NATO.
Russia has launched a weapons program in China to develop and produce long-range attack drones for use in the war against Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing two European intelligence agency sources and documents.
Russia deploys additional troops and equipment to the Kursk region in response to the unexpected invasion of Ukrainian forces. Anti-terrorist measures are introduced in the border regions, including possible relocation of residents.
On the eve of the appearance of the first F-16 fighters, Ukraine is conducting an active campaign to eliminate the Russian air defense network in the occupied Crimea. Analysts say that the Ukrainians systematically make Crimea " unsuitable for the presence of Russian troops there.
A Russian plant in Tatarstan plans to produce 6,000 Iranian Shahed strike and reconnaissance drones annually, involving students from Africa in the production process.
During the two years of the full-scale war, the russian aircraft manufacturer Yakovlev imported about $420 million worth of its own products from foreign partners to be able to accelerate production of Su-30 fighters and other military aircraft.
According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, russia has lost about three thousand tanks since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but its stockpile of equipment is still sufficient for a long war.
Paris is preparing to host the 2024 Summer Olympics in less than 200 days. Organizers are seeking to keep the event focused on sport, while recognizing the tense geopolitical context, which is considered the most dangerous since the end of the Cold War.