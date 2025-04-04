$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1776 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10246 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53319 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 193999 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112379 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373286 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299100 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212095 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243303 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254667 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 114674 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 193999 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373286 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246026 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299100 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9492 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33650 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61028 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47147 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117502 views
Critical U.S. role in countering Russia: Rubio's call forced Hungary to stop sabotaging sanctions

US support is important for EU sanctions against Russia. But Trump can change tactics at any moment, which will affect the European region and further relations with Russia.

Politics • March 17, 10:45 AM • 77389 views

Russia's 2024 defense budget exceeds all European budgets combined - The Guardian

In 2024, Russia's defense spending reached $462 billion, exceeding the total military budget of European countries. russia allocated 6.68% of GDP to defense and plans to increase spending by another 14% in 2015.

War • February 12, 06:15 PM • 45926 views

North Korea expands plant making missile used by Russia in Ukraine - Reuters

Satellite images revealed the expansion of the “February 11th factory” in the DPRK, where KN-23 missiles are produced. These missiles are used by Russian troops in Ukraine, although both countries deny the transfer of weapons.

War • November 25, 02:53 PM • 19774 views

Russia expands production capacity for solid fuel rocket engines-IISS

IISS reports on a large-scale expansion of Russia's capacity to produce solid-fuel rocket engines at five sites. This could allow Russia to replenish its arsenal of missiles for war against Ukraine and threaten NATO.

War • November 20, 01:38 PM • 20040 views

Russia has a secret attack drone project in China - Reuters

Russia has launched a weapons program in China to develop and produce long-range attack drones for use in the war against Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing two European intelligence agency sources and documents.

War • September 25, 02:18 PM • 17096 views

Russia reinforces Kursk region, pulls in equipment - Reuters

Russia deploys additional troops and equipment to the Kursk region in response to the unexpected invasion of Ukrainian forces. Anti-terrorist measures are introduced in the border regions, including possible relocation of residents.

War • August 11, 12:12 PM • 43230 views

The Economist: Ukraine has turned Crimea into a source of depletion of Russian resources

On the eve of the appearance of the first F-16 fighters, Ukraine is conducting an active campaign to eliminate the Russian air defense network in the occupied Crimea. Analysts say that the Ukrainians systematically make Crimea " unsuitable for the presence of Russian troops there.

War • June 3, 12:40 PM • 23260 views

Plant in Tatarstan plans to produce 6,000 Shaheds annually - media

A Russian plant in Tatarstan plans to produce 6,000 Iranian Shahed strike and reconnaissance drones annually, involving students from Africa in the production process.

News of the World • May 28, 09:41 AM • 23970 views

A russian aircraft manufacturer is buying back its own products in Asia and Africa, spending hundreds of millions of dollars

During the two years of the full-scale war, the russian aircraft manufacturer Yakovlev imported about $420 million worth of its own products from foreign partners to be able to accelerate production of Su-30 fighters and other military aircraft.

War • May 8, 07:10 AM • 17634 views

Despite thousands of lost tanks, russia has enough equipment for three more years of war - Reuters

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, russia has lost about three thousand tanks since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but its stockpile of equipment is still sufficient for a long war.

War • February 13, 01:07 PM • 78576 views

France does not want to politicize the Summer Olympics in Paris - Politico

Paris is preparing to host the 2024 Summer Olympics in less than 200 days. Organizers are seeking to keep the event focused on sport, while recognizing the tense geopolitical context, which is considered the most dangerous since the end of the Cold War.

Olympics • January 29, 11:21 AM • 24419 views