Russian drones spy on US and NATO arms supply routes in eastern Germany - NYT

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 5586 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
07:27 AM • 33472 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 62587 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 62797 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 95426 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 70364 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 78040 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 200596 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 90922 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 55425 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.4m/s
36%
754mm
Popular news
Shopping mall and Nova Anglia residential complex damaged in central Kyiv due to Russian attack: detailsAugust 28, 03:16 AM • 47597 views
Russian night attack on Kyiv killed 10 people - KMVAPhoto06:40 AM • 45706 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 12 dead already, three of them children07:26 AM • 14117 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideo08:54 AM • 21763 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and Macron09:33 AM • 44981 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 116969 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 119110 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 200596 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 182047 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 102445 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Donald Trump
Bohdan Dolintse
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
France
Darnytskyi District
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 79919 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 112288 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 114931 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 110870 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 143594 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
YouTube
The New York Times

Russian drones spy on US and NATO arms supply routes in eastern Germany - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Russian drones are conducting reconnaissance over military aid transportation routes to Ukraine in eastern Germany. This is happening amid a broader campaign of Russian sabotage in Europe.

Russian drones spy on US and NATO arms supply routes in eastern Germany - NYT

American and European military officials are expressing increasing concern about Russian drone flights over eastern Germany. According to them, the drones are conducting reconnaissance over routes used by the US and allies to transport military aid to Ukraine. This was reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to the NYT material, the collected data could become a tool for a new wave of Kremlin sabotage and help its army at the front.

According to sources, the discussion of this issue took place against the backdrop of a broader campaign of Russian sabotage in Europe. It included arsons at warehouses in Great Britain, attempted attacks on infrastructure facilities in Norway and under the Baltic Sea. Although the number of such incidents sharply decreased in 2024, Western intelligence agencies warn: the threat has not disappeared.

It is more difficult for Russians to act in this situation. But it is quite possible to assume that the Russians are now a little more careful while negotiations are ongoing.

- explained Seth Jones of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In a March report, Jones noted that from 2022 to 2023, the number of attacks in Europe quadrupled, and the following year, it tripled again. At the same time, in the first half of 2024, only four incidents meeting the criteria for sabotage were recorded. The International Institute for Strategic Studies also confirmed that activity has decreased, but warned that coordinating defense between EU countries remains difficult.

American intelligence regularly shares information with European governments about possible attacks. It was thanks to such warnings that three Ukrainian citizens were detained in May, suspected of cooperating with Russian structures to prepare explosives.

Media report that drone flights are particularly actively recorded in the federal state of Thuringia. Germany is already strengthening anti-drone systems near military bases. According to intelligence, some devices could have been Iranian-made, and some of them were launched from ships in the Baltic Sea.

American officials confirm the fact of the flights, but cannot accurately determine their origin. 

This was direct espionage

- Jones emphasized. 

According to him, Moscow seeks to find out which companies produce weapons for Ukraine and by what routes they are delivered.

If at some point the Russians wanted to become more aggressive and proactive in intelligence gathering, they would know which companies are exporting and which routes are being used. This would be useful if they wanted to conduct sabotage or subversive operations

- said the expert.

Polish air defense units put on full combat alert due to massive Russian attack on Ukraine8/28/25, 7:54 AM • 3268 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
International Institute for Strategic Studies
The New York Times
NATO
Baltic Sea
European Union
Norway
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
United States
Iran
Poland