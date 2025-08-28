Polish air defense units put on full combat alert due to massive Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of August 27-28, Russian long-range aviation carried out missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine. To protect Poland's airspace and neighboring areas, the Operational Command of the country's Armed Forces brought all units to the highest level of readiness. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Details

Polish and allied aviation have begun preventive operations, and ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems are operating at maximum level.

These actions are exclusively preventive and aimed at the security of airspace and the protection of citizens, especially in areas adjacent to the potential threat zone - noted the command.

Subordinate forces and means remain in full readiness for immediate response to any threats. The situation is under constant control of the operational command.

Recall

On the night of August 28, the capital of Ukraine suffered one of the largest combined shellings from Russia. The consequences of the attack were recorded at more than 20 locations in 7 districts of the city.

In particular, in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, destruction was recorded of a residential building from the first to the fifth floor. A search and rescue operation is underway.

Russians launched Kh-101/555 missiles: air raid alert declared throughout Ukraine