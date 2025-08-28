Russians launched Kh-101/555 missiles: air raid alert declared throughout Ukraine

On the night of August 27-28, the enemy used Tu-95MS strategic bombers, from which they launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to monitoring channels.

Details

According to preliminary data, missiles are expected in the direction of Ukraine's borders between 04:40 and 05:30. The Air Force warns of a high probability of a massive strike and urges people to remain in shelters.

At the same time, the Air Force declared a missile threat throughout Ukraine at 03:52.

Recall

On the night of August 28, as a result of a Russian attack in Kyiv, damage was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Desnianskyi districts.