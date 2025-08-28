Russians launched Kh-101/555 missiles: air raid alert declared throughout Ukraine

$41.400.03
Consequences of Russian attack recorded in Kyiv: what is known
August 27, 05:11 PM • 18418 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 11577 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 34445 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 113291 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 73708 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 44803 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 62168 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 49624 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 47244 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
Popular news
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 50807 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 49412 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 32751 views
Enemy drone fell into the yard of a residential building in Kyiv - Klychko07:59 PM • 14064 views
A photo of the Gerbera UAV that fell near residential buildings in Kyiv is circulating online.08:53 PM • 18343 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 49475 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 50874 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to knowAugust 27, 12:47 PM • 113291 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 124155 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 97837 views
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 32806 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 73022 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 78170 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 77000 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 110590 views
Actual
Tu-95
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Shahed-136

Russians launched Kh-101/555 missiles: air raid alert declared throughout Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On the night of August 28, the enemy used Tu-95MS to launch Kh-101/555 cruise missiles. The Air Force declared a missile threat throughout Ukraine.

Russians launched Kh-101/555 missiles: air raid alert declared throughout Ukraine

On the night of August 27-28, the enemy used Tu-95MS strategic bombers, from which they launched Kh-101/555 cruise missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to monitoring channels.

Details

According to preliminary data, missiles are expected in the direction of Ukraine's borders between 04:40 and 05:30. The Air Force warns of a high probability of a massive strike and urges people to remain in shelters.

At the same time, the Air Force declared a missile threat throughout Ukraine at 03:52.

Recall

On the night of August 28, as a result of a Russian attack in Kyiv, damage was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Desnianskyi districts. 

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Tu-95
Kh-101
Ukraine