Despite thousands of lost tanks, russia has enough equipment for three more years of war - Reuters

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 40904 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112637 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119081 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161407 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163382 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263998 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176284 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166714 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148546 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234814 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 86090 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 67096 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 44084 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 79883 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 37822 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263967 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234790 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220312 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245816 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232148 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112603 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 92514 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 96593 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116085 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116828 views
Despite thousands of lost tanks, russia has enough equipment for three more years of war - Reuters

Despite thousands of lost tanks, russia has enough equipment for three more years of war - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78559 views

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, russia has lost about three thousand tanks since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but its stockpile of equipment is still sufficient for a long war.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, russia has lost about three thousand tanks. Reuters writes about this with reference to the data of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, UNN reports .

Details

Analysts note that despite such large-scale losses, russia still has plenty of outdated military equipment, which may soon become the main resource of the russian military.

In particular, russia is able to restore about 90 tanks per month that are removed from storage.

russia's stockpiles mean that Moscow can potentially withstand about three more years of heavy losses and replenish tanks from its reserves, regardless of its ability to produce new equipment

- the report says.

It is noted that according to the annual report Military Balance, russia has an active force of 1750 main battle tanks, ranging from the decade-old T-55 to the modern T-80 and T-90. 

In addition, russia has about 4,000 more tanks in storage.

"The superiority of NATO artillery is obvious": former russian Chief of General Staff says the invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the failure of russia's weapons program07.02.24, 20:17 • 30875 views

AddendumAddendum

Analysts acknowledged that Ukraine will also suffer significant losses in equipment, but Kyiv has technological support from the West, which allows it to maintain its stockpile while improving the quality of its weapons.

At the same time, for russia, which has lost a lot of modern equipment, this situation may test the ability of its huge defense industry to operate under sanctions pressure.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of the morning of February 13, russia's losses in personnel and equipment in Ukraine reached 397,080 people, 6,424 tanks and thousands of other combat vehicles.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
t-90T-90
international-institute-for-strategic-studiesInternational Institute for Strategic Studies
reutersReuters
natoNATO
ukraineUkraine

