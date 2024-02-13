Despite thousands of lost tanks, russia has enough equipment for three more years of war - Reuters

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, russia has lost about three thousand tanks. Reuters writes about this with reference to the data of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, UNN reports .

Analysts note that despite such large-scale losses, russia still has plenty of outdated military equipment, which may soon become the main resource of the russian military.

In particular, russia is able to restore about 90 tanks per month that are removed from storage.

russia's stockpiles mean that Moscow can potentially withstand about three more years of heavy losses and replenish tanks from its reserves, regardless of its ability to produce new equipment - the report says.

It is noted that according to the annual report Military Balance, russia has an active force of 1750 main battle tanks, ranging from the decade-old T-55 to the modern T-80 and T-90.

In addition, russia has about 4,000 more tanks in storage.

Analysts acknowledged that Ukraine will also suffer significant losses in equipment, but Kyiv has technological support from the West, which allows it to maintain its stockpile while improving the quality of its weapons.

At the same time, for russia, which has lost a lot of modern equipment, this situation may test the ability of its huge defense industry to operate under sanctions pressure.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of the morning of February 13, russia's losses in personnel and equipment in Ukraine reached 397,080 people, 6,424 tanks and thousands of other combat vehicles.