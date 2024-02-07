"The superiority of NATO artillery is obvious": former russian Chief of General Staff says the invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the failure of russia's weapons program

Former Chief of the General Staff of the russian Federation Yuri Baluyevsky said that russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the failure of the russian defense program. He said this in an interview with russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to Baluyevsky, the state arms program, which cost Moscow 20 trillion rubles, has failed to bridge the gap between russian and Western weapons.

He said that the invasion of Ukraine revealed problems with the russian army's key weapons - artillery, missile systems, tanks and aircraft.

The former head of the russian General Staff noted that russia's artillery and missile systems are "significantly" inferior to those of the West, which is why they need "priority and radical modernization" in the coming years.

Unfortunately, russian developers of artillery systems remain in the role of catching up. The qualitative advantage of NATO artillery is obvious - said Yuriy Baluevsky.

In particular, he is convinced that NATO's advantage lies in the use of 155-mm cannon and long-range shells.

Addendum

In addition, Baluevsky complains that russian tanks are easily detected and destroyed. In addition, russia's air superiority was effectively devalued, as the task of suppressing enemy air defense "turned out to be insoluble.

The former chief of the russian General Staff explained that because of this , the established forms of combat aviation, such as air offensives or massive air strikes, have become impossible.

In general, Baluevsky is confident that the full-scale invasion of Ukraine has shown that many tactics textbooks studied by russian generals will have to be "archived.

For reference

Yuri Baluevsky graduated from the Military Academy of the General Staff and has held various positions in the russian General Staff since 1993. In addition, from 2008 to 2012, he was Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the russian Federation.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses of the russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 391,470 people, 6372 tanks and thousands of pieces of other military equipment.