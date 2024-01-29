BILD: Ukraine is increasingly successfully using new ground drones

Against the backdrop of the success of maritime drones and FPV drones, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are increasingly using ground drones. This was stated by Julian Repke, BILD's expert on open data analysis, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the Armed Forces successfully tested a drone with a mine trawl. Together with another drone carrying explosives, it will allow Ukrainian troops to lay paths through minefields without risking sappers.

Ukrainian developers have created two trench REBs that jam Russian FPV drones

In addition, the Ukrainian military has a drone that allows them to mine their own defense lines. Photos of a small robot on a crawler track laying Soviet TM-62 mines have been posted online.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also tested a small combat ground drone, the Bronenosets, near Bakhmut. It is a remote-controlled wheeled platform with a US M2 machine gun mounted on it .

In addition, Ukrainian troops began using kamikaze ground drones. For example, near Avdiivka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces blew up a railroad bridge under Russian control with a drone. To do this, the drone traveled 4 kilometers.

Addendum

The analyst emphasized that the Ukrainian army is actively using drones in the war against Russia. According to him, currently kamikaze drones account for 75% of all losses of both the Ukrainian and Russian armies.

Recall

The Ukrainian military is testing a new domestically developed jet drone. Details about its capabilities and developer have not yet been disclosed.