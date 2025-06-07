The Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

Prime Video has canceled the series "Étoile" after the first season of a two-season order, reports Deadline, writes UNN.

Details

As Deadline learned, Prime Video will not be filming a second season of the ballet drama by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. The streaming company and Amazon MGM Studios will continue to support the series' campaign at the Emmys in the comedy categories.

As a continuation after the commercial hit for Prime Video "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", the Palladinos received an order for two seasons of Étoile in 2023.

Although most multi-season orders result in multi-season shows, this is not guaranteed and there have been exceptions. After each season, there is still an evaluation process that triggers a formal green light, taking into account unforeseen circumstances.

For Étoile, the decision not to continue the second season under the contract was mainly due to the performance-to-cost ratio, the publication writes. It is believed that this is not related to the change of power at Amazon MGM Studios, against the background of how the series was ordered by former head Jennifer Salke, who left in March.

