Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17923 views

A selection of comedy series for relaxing after a hard week. The selection includes "The Righteous Gemstones", "Succession", "Poker Face", "The Gentlemen" and "The Rehearsal".

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

After a hard week, there's nothing better than being alone with a good comedy series. Even if you're not in a very cheerful mood, give yourself a chance to relax and let go of your worries. UNN offers a selection of series to watch in your free time.

The Righteous Gemstones 2019-2025

This is a black comedy about the Gemstone family of television evangelists. They live in luxury on donations from their many supporters. On the outside, they portray themselves as a devout Christian family, but behind the scenes, it's a story of hypocrisy, greed, internal conflicts, and the struggle for power.

  • Genre: Drama, Comedy;
    • Country: USA;
      • Director: David Gordon Green, Jody Hill, Danny McBride;
        • Actors: Gavin Mann, John Goodman, Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman.

          Succession 2018–2023

          Kendall Roy has spent his entire life trying to win the approval of his father, the influential owner of a large corporation. However, Logan Roy has invariably focused on his son's weaknesses, ignoring his efforts to meet high expectations. When the time comes to hand over the reins of the company to a successor, Kendall is convinced that he is the one who deserves to become the heir. However, Logan considers him not strong and decisive enough, forcing his son to look for other ways to prove his ability.

          • Genre: Drama, Comedy;
            • Country: USA;
              • Director: Mark Mylod, Andriy Perekh, Robert Pulcini;
                • Actors: Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith-Cameron.

                  Poker Face 2023

                  Charlie Cale is an audacious, reclusive, and unlucky woman with a unique ability to unfailingly sense lies. She works as a waitress in an elite Las Vegas casino, and over time her talent becomes the key to unraveling mysterious incidents and crimes. The ability to distinguish truth from fiction not only helps her bring criminals to justice, but also saves lives. Plunging into a world of deadly risks, Charlie begins a new, unpredictable chapter in her life.

                  • Genre: Detective, Comedy;
                    • Country: USA;
                      • Director: Ryan Johnson, Ian B. McDonald, Tiffany Johnson;
                        • Actors: Natasha Lyonne, Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Elijah George, Robert Loftus, Simon Helberg, Brandon Michael Hall, Pedro Hollywood.

                          The Gentlemen 2024–2026

                          This is the story of Eddie Halstead, who inherits a luxurious estate after his father's death. But it quickly becomes clear that this property is more than just an inheritance. The estate turns out to be a key element of Mickey Pearson's criminal empire, which is connected to a profitable but illegal business. To understand the true value of what he has received, Eddie will have to plunge into a dangerous world where everything is built on secrets, power and shadow deals.

                          • Genre: Comedy;
                            • Country: Great Britain, USA;
                              • Director: Guy Ritchie, David Caffrey, Eren Krivi;
                                • Actors: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Alexis Rodney.

                                  The Rehearsal 2022

                                  After a short break, during which he rested and prepared new ideas, Nathan Fielder returns to the screens in a new project, where he himself finds himself at the center of events. This time, he explores how one person can face the challenges of the modern world. Armed with a team of actors and limited technical resources, the hero creates complex reenactments of real, often crisis situations. The goal is to rehearse potential scenarios that may arise in everyday life and try to find the best ways to respond.

                                  • Genre: Comedy, Documentary;
                                    • Country: USA;
                                      • Director: Nathan Fielder;
                                        • Actors: Nathan Fielder, K. Todd Freeman, Tony Nation, Gigi Burgdorf.
                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          SocietyUNN Lite
