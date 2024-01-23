Ukrainian developers have created two trench REBs that jam Russian FPV drones

Ukrainian developers of the Brave cluster have developed two trench electronic warfare systems that jam Russian FPV drones. The system is already being used by the Ukrainian military, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

"Brave cluster members have developed the AD Counter FPV system, which blocks radio frequencies for Russian FPV drones. The system generates white noise in the radio frequency range of 850-940 MHz, and the FPV drone loses communication with the operator and becomes uncontrollable. The radius of operation is from 250 meters if the distance between the drone and the drone operator is 3,000 meters," Fedorov said.

He noted that the system starts working quickly after being turned on, taking no more than 0.5 seconds to do so. According to him, the system is already being used by the Ukrainian military.

"They call AD Counter FPV one of the highest quality portable electronic warfare systems. One of the advantages of the system is that it is lightweight, weighs 3 kg without a battery, and it has a tripod, so it is convenient to install it on vehicles," the minister adds.

In addition, the developers have created another modification of AD Counter FPV - in the form of a backpack. It is also actively used by the military and has proven to be an indispensable item.

