In Poltava, people blocked the road for a TCC car, some mobilized individuals fled

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 19676 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 51595 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 148002 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 64518 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 63305 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 101954 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 41425 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 54518 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 51060 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91882 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.2m/s
48%
748mm
Popular news
Kharkiv suffered a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation: the enemy used several types of weapons at onceJuly 26, 01:17 AM • 10682 views
Russian troops attacked Zmiiv in Kharkiv region with a missile and 10 UAVs: three people were injuredJuly 26, 02:00 AM • 11459 views
One person died in Dnipro due to massive shelling by the Russian FederationJuly 26, 03:45 AM • 12557 views
Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 26, 04:20 AM • 15020 views
US and China confront each other over Ukraine at UN - Reuters07:20 AM • 8662 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 148002 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 101954 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 153580 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 127828 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 147420 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay Concert Scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow Becomes "Interim Spokesperson" for Astronomer After CEO and HR Director Resign11:00 AM • 252 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flag06:28 AM • 5894 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 255899 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 369308 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 448090 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
MIM-104 Patriot

In Poltava, people blocked the road for a TCC car, some mobilized individuals fled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2768 views

In Poltava, a group of civilians blocked the road for a vehicle transporting mobilized individuals to a training center, damaging the vehicle and causing some of the mobilized individuals to disappear. The Poltava Regional TCC and SP reported submitting a request to the SBU regarding obstruction of the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to the SBI regarding the unauthorized abandonment of the unit by mobilized individuals.

In Poltava, people blocked the road for a TCC car, some mobilized individuals fled

In Poltava, a group of people blocked the road for a vehicle transporting mobilized men to a training center. Due to the forceful actions of civilians, the car was damaged, and some mobilized men disappeared in an unknown direction. This was reported by the Poltava Regional TCC and SP on Saturday, according to UNN.

Details

The TCC stated that as a result of obstructing the legal activities of the TCC and SP, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not receive reinforcements, meaning that some soldiers at the front lost the opportunity to rest.

"The incident occurred on July 25, around 8 PM – a group of civilians blocked the road for a vehicle transporting mobilized men to a training center. As a result of forceful actions by civilians, the car was damaged, and some mobilized men disappeared in an unknown direction," the TCC reported.

Regarding the obstruction of the legal activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by civilians, a submission has been sent to the SBU. Regarding mobilized servicemen who committed unauthorized abandonment of a military unit, the SBI has been notified.

"We inform that obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment for a term of five to eight years. And if this led to the death of people or other grave consequences, - for a term of eight to fifteen years," the statement reads.

The TCC also emphasized that after mobilization (issuance of an order by the head of the TCC and SP for conscription during mobilization), a civilian legally becomes a serviceman. If he leaves the vehicle on the way to the training center or directly the training center during training, sanctions apply to him as a serviceman - Article 407 of the Criminal Code (unauthorized abandonment of a military unit or place of service) - from 5 to 10 years of imprisonment.

If he evades military service by self-mutilation, feigning illness, forging documents, or other deception, he falls under the sanction of Article 409 of the Criminal Code - from 5 to 10 years of imprisonment.

In a video from Poltava, published on TikTok, a woman claims that her husband, who was in the TCC car, was allegedly beaten.

In Odesa, a doctor was hospitalized after a conflict with military personnel from the TCC: an investigation has been launched20.07.25, 16:11 • 26941 view

Recall

In the village of Mykulychyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a conflict occurred between a group of local residents and police and TCC employees during a document check of a man. He started to flee, but was promptly detained.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
TikTok
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Poltava
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9