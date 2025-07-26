In Poltava, people blocked the road for a TCC car, some mobilized individuals fled

In Poltava, a group of people blocked the road for a vehicle transporting mobilized men to a training center. Due to the forceful actions of civilians, the car was damaged, and some mobilized men disappeared in an unknown direction. This was reported by the Poltava Regional TCC and SP on Saturday, according to UNN.

The TCC stated that as a result of obstructing the legal activities of the TCC and SP, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not receive reinforcements, meaning that some soldiers at the front lost the opportunity to rest.

"The incident occurred on July 25, around 8 PM – a group of civilians blocked the road for a vehicle transporting mobilized men to a training center. As a result of forceful actions by civilians, the car was damaged, and some mobilized men disappeared in an unknown direction," the TCC reported.

Regarding the obstruction of the legal activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by civilians, a submission has been sent to the SBU. Regarding mobilized servicemen who committed unauthorized abandonment of a military unit, the SBI has been notified.

"We inform that obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment for a term of five to eight years. And if this led to the death of people or other grave consequences, - for a term of eight to fifteen years," the statement reads.

The TCC also emphasized that after mobilization (issuance of an order by the head of the TCC and SP for conscription during mobilization), a civilian legally becomes a serviceman. If he leaves the vehicle on the way to the training center or directly the training center during training, sanctions apply to him as a serviceman - Article 407 of the Criminal Code (unauthorized abandonment of a military unit or place of service) - from 5 to 10 years of imprisonment.

If he evades military service by self-mutilation, feigning illness, forging documents, or other deception, he falls under the sanction of Article 409 of the Criminal Code - from 5 to 10 years of imprisonment.

In a video from Poltava, published on TikTok, a woman claims that her husband, who was in the TCC car, was allegedly beaten.

In the village of Mykulychyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a conflict occurred between a group of local residents and police and TCC employees during a document check of a man. He started to flee, but was promptly detained.