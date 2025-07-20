$41.870.00
In Odesa, a doctor was hospitalized after a conflict with military personnel from the TCC: an investigation has been launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1748 views

In Odesa, a doctor ended up in intensive care after a conflict with military personnel from the TCC. An official investigation has been launched into this incident, and the TCC urges to refrain from spreading unverified versions.

Information is spreading online that in Odesa, a doctor ended up in intensive care after a conflict with servicemen of the territorial recruitment and social support center. A service investigation has been launched into this fact, writes UNN with reference to the Odesa Regional TCC and SP page on Facebook.

Details

A video related to an incident that occurred on July 19 in Odesa involving a joint notification group of one of the RTCK and SP is circulating on social networks. We inform you that a service check has been launched into this fact, which will assess the actions of the servicemen involved in the incident

- the message says.

The TCC emphasized that they are ready to fully assist law enforcement agencies in conducting the investigation. They also stressed that only an official investigation can establish the actual chronology of events and provide a legal assessment of the actions of all participants.

We urge you to refrain from spreading unverified versions that may distort the perception of the situation and harm the investigation process. We emphasize that such incidents, caused by neglecting the duty of military registration, undermine trust between society and the Armed Forces

- reported the TCC.

The TCC also urged citizens to resolve all issues related to military registration exclusively within the legal framework and not to engage in conflicts with TCC military personnel on the streets.

Addition

In the village of Dubove in Volyn, a man hit a TCC serviceman on the head with a shovel during a document check. The victim suffered a fractured finger and a bruised cheek, and the attacker is being sought.

A TCC serviceman is suspected of brutally beating a mobilized man who died on the way to Kyiv. The court qualifies the actions as exceeding authority, which led to serious consequences, and kept the suspect in custody.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

