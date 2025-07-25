$41.770.01
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5048 views

Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev reported significant crop losses due to drought in six regions of Ukraine. Among the proposals for agrarians are the launch of irrigation, preferential taxation, and compensation for expenses.

This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses

At least 6 regions are suffering from drought this year, including Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia. Farmers are reporting significant damage and crop losses. This was stated by the Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, Oleksiy Sobolev, as reported by UNN.

Today, as minister, I held my first selector meeting on the agricultural direction. Together with Taras Vysotsky and representatives of regional military administrations. We discussed the issue of drought, from which at least 6 regions are suffering this year. The most unfavorable situation is in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia. Here, farmers are reporting significant damage and crop losses.

- Sobolev reported.

He emphasized that among the main proposals are:

  • the need to launch irrigation in these territories;
    • preferential taxation;
      • compensation for expenses per hectare of cultivated land.

        Recall

        This weekend, July 26-27, hot weather is expected in Ukraine, with temperatures reaching up to +40 degrees in some places, and thunderstorms in others. In the western regions, the temperature will drop on Sunday.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        EconomyAgronomy newsWeather and environment
        Donetsk Oblast
        Mykolaiv Oblast
        Odesa Oblast
        Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
        Kherson Oblast
