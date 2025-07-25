This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses

At least 6 regions are suffering from drought this year, including Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia. Farmers are reporting significant damage and crop losses. This was stated by the Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, Oleksiy Sobolev, as reported by UNN.

Today, as minister, I held my first selector meeting on the agricultural direction. Together with Taras Vysotsky and representatives of regional military administrations. We discussed the issue of drought, from which at least 6 regions are suffering this year. The most unfavorable situation is in Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia. Here, farmers are reporting significant damage and crop losses. - Sobolev reported.

He emphasized that among the main proposals are:

the need to launch irrigation in these territories;

preferential taxation;

compensation for expenses per hectare of cultivated land.

Recall

This weekend, July 26-27, hot weather is expected in Ukraine, with temperatures reaching up to +40 degrees in some places, and thunderstorms in others. In the western regions, the temperature will drop on Sunday.