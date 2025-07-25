$41.770.01
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization 25 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed bills on the extension of martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. The documents were returned with the President's signature on July 25, 2025.

Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed bills approving presidential decrees on extending the martial law period and the general mobilization period for 90 days, as reported on the parliament's website, writes UNN.

Details

"25.07.2025 - returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," reads the message about the status of both documents.

Zelenskyy submitted to the Rada the extension of martial law for 90 days14.07.25, 10:27 • 3681 view

The first (№13471), according to the explanatory note, proposes "to extend the martial law in Ukraine for 90 days from 05:30 on August 7, 2025."

The second (№13472), according to the explanatory note, stipulates that "the period of general mobilization is extended from August 7, 2025, for 90 days."

This, as reported by the parliamentary corps, is the 16th approval of the extension of martial law. The decision will come into force on August 7 and will be valid for 90 days, until November 5.

Rada extended martial law for the 16th time - MP15.07.25, 13:29 • 3566 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
