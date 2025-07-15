Rada extended martial law for the 16th time - MP

The Verkhovna Rada extended the martial law for 90 days, until November 5, 2025, as reported by the parliamentary corps, writes UNN.

The Rada approved the extension of martial law for the 16th time. "For" - 320. This time 1 against (Honcharenko). It will come into force on August 7 and will be for 90 days, i.e., until November 5. wrote MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada's defense committee approved the extension of martial law and mobilization.

