Defense committee approved the extension of martial law and mobilization

The extension of martial law and mobilization until November 5 was approved today by the parliamentary committee on defense; a decision by the Verkhovna Rada is expected – for the sixteenth time, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Defense Committee approved the extension of martial law and general mobilization (13471/13472) for the 16th time before consideration in the Rada. "For" - 17 and 17, unanimously - Zheleznyak reported.

"Today there will also be a decision in parliament (226+ votes are needed for each)," Zheleznyak wrote.

According to him, "it will come into force on August 7 and will be for 90 days, i.e., until November 5."

Zelenskyy submitted to the Rada the extension of martial law for 90 days