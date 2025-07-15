$41.840.05
Defense committee approved the extension of martial law and mobilization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1682 views

The Defense Committee approved the extension of martial law and mobilization until November 5. The decision will come into force on August 7 and will be valid for 90 days.

Defense committee approved the extension of martial law and mobilization

The extension of martial law and mobilization until November 5 was approved today by the parliamentary committee on defense; a decision by the Verkhovna Rada is expected – for the sixteenth time, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Defense Committee approved the extension of martial law and general mobilization (13471/13472) for the 16th time before consideration in the Rada. "For" - 17 and 17, unanimously

- Zheleznyak reported.

"Today there will also be a decision in parliament (226+ votes are needed for each)," Zheleznyak wrote.

According to him, "it will come into force on August 7 and will be for 90 days, i.e., until November 5."

Zelenskyy submitted to the Rada the extension of martial law for 90 days14.07.25, 10:27 • 3438 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Tesla
