Defense committee approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Kyiv • UNN
The Defense Committee approved the extension of martial law and mobilization until November 5. The decision will come into force on August 7 and will be valid for 90 days.
The extension of martial law and mobilization until November 5 was approved today by the parliamentary committee on defense; a decision by the Verkhovna Rada is expected – for the sixteenth time, People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.
The Defense Committee approved the extension of martial law and general mobilization (13471/13472) for the 16th time before consideration in the Rada. "For" - 17 and 17, unanimously
"Today there will also be a decision in parliament (226+ votes are needed for each)," Zheleznyak wrote.
According to him, "it will come into force on August 7 and will be for 90 days, i.e., until November 5."
Zelenskyy submitted to the Rada the extension of martial law for 90 days14.07.25, 10:27 • 3438 views