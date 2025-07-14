Zelenskyy submitted to the Rada the extension of martial law for 90 days

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to extend martial law and mobilization for 90 days. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Draft laws 13471 (On the approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the extension of the term of martial law in Ukraine") and 13472 (On the approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the extension of the term of general mobilization") have been published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

During this plenary week, the Parliament will vote on them again, for the 16th time. Accordingly, the extension will be from August 7, 2025, to November 5, 2025. – wrote Zhelezniak.

Recall

Due to Russian missile and drone attacks, territorial recruitment centers and social support in Ukraine will switch to a mobile-relocatable work element. The work of the TCCs will also be strengthened in a digital format to avoid crowds of conscripts.