Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy submitted to the Rada the extension of martial law for 90 days

Kyiv • UNN

 1270 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws on the extension of martial law and mobilization. The proposal provides for an extension of 90 days.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to extend martial law and mobilization for 90 days. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Draft laws 13471 (On the approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the extension of the term of martial law in Ukraine") and 13472 (On the approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine "On the extension of the term of general mobilization") have been published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

During this plenary week, the Parliament will vote on them again, for the 16th time. Accordingly, the extension will be from August 7, 2025, to November 5, 2025.

 – wrote Zhelezniak.

Recall

Due to Russian missile and drone attacks, territorial recruitment centers and social support in Ukraine will switch to a mobile-relocatable work element. The work of the TCCs will also be strengthened in a digital format to avoid crowds of conscripts.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
Tesla
