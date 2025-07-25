Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin

US President Donald Trump did not rule out the possibility of a trilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports UNN.

Details

Answering the question of what it would take to get Zelenskyy and Putin to the negotiating table, perhaps with Trump, the US president replied: "It will definitely happen, but it should have happened three months ago."

Addition

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that he might speak with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump this week, amid efforts to bring the leaders together in Istanbul regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.