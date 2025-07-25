Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 3732 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 15092 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
08:28 AM • 15175 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
07:59 AM • 19181 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 57291 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 185909 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 110956 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 168347 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 99937 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 94732 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
1m/s
45%
748mm
Popular news
Starlink resumed operations after global outage - SpaceXJuly 25, 12:24 AM • 36350 views
Luhansk turns into a dump: occupiers introduce fines for garbage instead of removing it - CNSJuly 25, 12:49 AM • 33701 views
Trump canceled $9 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting fundingJuly 25, 01:43 AM • 21639 views
Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - police06:08 AM • 25167 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 15125 views
Publications
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 15212 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 48399 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 68974 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still aheadJuly 24, 04:23 PM • 87255 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 185943 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 211364 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 327576 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 409281 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 411625 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 398832 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Crude
BM-21 "Grad"
BM-30 Smerch

Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15228 views

An analysis of public statements by MP Serhiy Kuzminykh and the top management of the "Darnytsia" pharmaceutical plant revealed an almost verbatim match of key theses. This applies to positions regarding pharmacies as not stores, restrictions on pharmacy chains, marketing payments, and private labels.

Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses

People's Deputy, Head of the Subcommittee on Pharmacy Serhiy Kuzminykh publicly acts as a fighter for patients' rights and a reformer of the drug market. However, if you analyze his blogs, social media posts, and public speeches, a strange trend emerges - his key theses almost literally coincide with the public statements of the top management of the pharmaceutical plant "Darnytsia". From the messages "pharmacy is not a store" to formulations about marketing - the arguments are repeated almost word for word, as if written by one author. UNN journalists investigated whether this could be a mere coincidence.

Details

Information about the possible "cooperation" of MP Kuzminykh with "Darnytsia" to promote the latter's interests is not new in the public space. Journalists have already found out how the deputy turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a lobbying tool.

The systematic lobbying of the pharmaceutical giant's interests by Kuzminykh is also supported by common theses and the synchronicity of their statements.

"A pharmacy is not a store"

Kateryna Zahoriy, Director of the Board of Directors of the pharmaceutical company "Darnytsia", emphasized in her blog that today pharmacies operate on the principle of "what sells is good".

"A pharmacist should not be a salesperson, but a consultant. He helps choose a drug, explains how to take it, ensures that patients do not buy unnecessary drugs. No "fuflo-medicines". If drugs do not have proven effectiveness - they cannot be on the shelves... A pharmacy is not just a place where medicines are sold. It is part of the healthcare system," Zahoriy noted.

Now it is worth paying attention to Serhiy Kuzminykh's blog.

"The philosophy of the law is simple: a pharmacy is not a store, and a pharmacist is not a salesperson. His task is not to 'sell something more expensive', but to help the patient find effective, affordable and safe treatment... We are building a country where a pharmacist is a specialist, and a pharmacy is not a supermarket with bright signs, but part of the healthcare system," the MP emphasized. 

This is not just a similarity of formulations - it is an identical idea, supported by the same set of arguments.

Another argument that both the pharmaceutical giant and Kuzminykh have been promoting for several months is that pharmacy chains are too strong and need to be restricted.

"The top five chains occupy 50% of the market in terms of the number of pharmacies and 70% in terms of money," Kateryna Zahoriy stated in an interview. 

The MP also focused on this thesis.

"According to various estimates, 5 pharmacy chains control 60-70% of retail sales of pharmacy basket goods," he emphasized

Marketing is the main enemy

But two statements can well be a mere coincidence, so let's delve deeper. One of the most ardent supporters of banning marketing payments in the pharmaceutical market is precisely MP Serhiy Kuzminykh - a significant part of his recent posts and public statements on social networks are on this very topic.

"I emphasize once again: marketing payments should be tied not to the total turnover of the pharmacy, but to a specific medicinal product," he noted in one of his posts.

Andriy Obrizan, CEO of the pharmaceutical company "Darnytsia", stated virtually the same thing.

"It is unclear to me how marketing can be measured from the total turnover of a pharmacy, when 65% today are prescription drugs, for which any marketing is prohibited. There is a very simple definition, the resolution states what marketing services are. And when we talk about a conditional 10% of the total turnover, it means 35% of OTC, because a third of the turnover is OTC," he emphasized.

And again - similar formulations, identical logic, even a similar way of explanation.

In addition to the discussion about how to calculate marketing, both Kuzminykh and representatives of "Darnytsia" actively paint a similar picture: marketing payments are the main driver of price increases in pharmacies.

"In the price of any medicinal product, until March 1, 22-23% was marketing - that's what we paid the pharmacy for the right to be on the shelf... For "Darnytsia" products, marketing reaches 68% of the price. Out of 100 hryvnias, we have to give 68 to the pharmacy for the right to sell this product," Kateryna Zahoriy stated.

Serhiy Kuzminykh voiced almost mirror estimates.

"It is not precisely known what percentage of the price this marketing occupied. Some say that on average it was 12-15%. Some documents show that sometimes marketing payments for a separate drug reached up to 60%. Pharmacy chains asked for so-called "marketing" to allow such drugs to be sold in their stores. Of course, all this led to an increase in drug prices for consumers," he assured.

These quotes are strikingly similar. Both the deputy and the manufacturer's representative operate with similar figures, describe the problem in the same way, and even emphasize that it is precisely "payment for the right to be on the shelf."

Such synchronicity of rhetoric once again emphasizes: Serhiy Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" do not just view the market in the same way - they promote the same narrative, which is beneficial to large manufacturers and harms pharmacy chains.

Own brands - evil

In unison, representatives of "Darnytsia" and MP Kuzminykh criticize pharmacies for their private label brands (PLBs).

"According to Kateryna Zahoriy, pharmacies sell PLBs without investing in promotion, as powerful pharmaceutical manufacturers do, for example. According to her, pharmacies have usurped access to the consumer, and pharmacists can directly advise them to buy their own PLB without any marketing promotion," Kateryna Zahoriy commented to the media.

Kuzminykh also promotes these narratives.

"Pharmacies' own brands are products manufactured by third-party producers but sold under the pharmacy's own brand name. It would seem - nothing terrible. But: pharmacies massively offer only their PLBs, ignoring or hiding analogues; the buyer often does not know who the manufacturer actually is; other manufacturers simply do not have a chance to get on the shelf - if they did not agree to work according to the PLB model. This is 'manipulation of consumer choice', which turns a pharmacy from a medical institution into a marketing platform," he emphasized.

And again, the same message: pharmacies abuse PLBs. But why is this not beneficial to the manufacturer? Because PLBs are competition for companies like "Darnytsia". By banning or limiting this practice, they free up shelves for their products.

What does this mean?

These examples demonstrate that this is systemic rhetoric, not isolated instances. This leads one to wonder - is Serhiy Kuzminykh not working according to the same communication plan as "Darnytsia"? After all, when the same theses, even with the same figures and emotional coloring, are heard from different mouths in different media, it becomes difficult to believe in coincidence.

Such similarity suggests that he either coordinates his messages with large manufacturers, or the terms of reference for columns and blogs are prepared for him by the same people as for "Darnytsia" - for example, someone from the company's communication team.

And this forces us as a society to ask a simple but important question: whose interest is the people's deputy ultimately lobbying for - patients or a large pharmaceutical manufacturer?

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsHealthPublications
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9