I hope Ukraine acts quickly, because Russia is there - Trump on a peace deal
Kyiv • UNN
Trump expressed hope that Ukraine would quickly conclude a peace agreement, as Russia is on the ground. He also noted that 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement and called on Zelenskyy to be realistic about the elections.
Details
"Well, they're getting close to something, but I hope Ukraine acts quickly. I hope Ukraine acts quickly because Russia is there. And, you know, every time they take too tough a stance, Russia changes its mind," Trump said.
Recall
US President Donald Trump stated that 82% of Ukrainian citizens demand a peace agreement. He also raised the issue of holding elections in Ukraine, urging Zelenskyy to be realistic.