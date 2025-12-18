I hope Ukraine acts quickly, because Russia is there - Trump on a peace deal

US President Donald Trump said he hopes Ukraine will act quickly on a peace deal, UNN reports.

Details

"Well, they're getting close to something, but I hope Ukraine acts quickly. I hope Ukraine acts quickly because Russia is there. And, you know, every time they take too tough a stance, Russia changes its mind," Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that 82% of Ukrainian citizens demand a peace agreement. He also raised the issue of holding elections in Ukraine, urging Zelenskyy to be realistic.