Swiss national who fought for Ukraine sentenced in his homeland
Kyiv • UNN
A 49-year-old Swiss national who fought as a sniper on the side of Ukraine has been sentenced to 18 months in prison with a four-year probationary period. Swiss citizens are prohibited from serving in foreign armies.
Details
As the publication writes, a military court sentenced a 49-year-old Swiss man, who fought as a sniper on the side of Ukraine, to 18 months in prison, as Swiss citizens are prohibited from serving in foreign armies.
The sentence is suspended with a four-year probationary period. The presiding judge stated during the sentencing that the 49-year-old man demonstrated his involvement in foreign service through his statements on the SRF program "Rundschau". The judge added that the appearance was voluntary. He also cited additional evidence, including Instagram photos, media reports, and a Europol list of potential mercenaries.
The man reportedly spoke openly about his military operations in Ukraine.
"My main motivation has always been the same: I don't want to pack more small children in plastic bags. And if my work leads to at least one less child, it was already worth it," the man stated.
Recall
British national Hayden William Davies, who fought in Ukraine against Russia, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for "mercenary activities."