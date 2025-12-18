Swiss national who fought for Ukraine sentenced in his homeland

A Swiss man who fought for Ukraine as a sniper was sentenced in Switzerland to 18 months in prison with a four-year suspended probationary period. This was reported by SRF, according to UNN.

As the publication writes, a military court sentenced a 49-year-old Swiss man, who fought as a sniper on the side of Ukraine, to 18 months in prison, as Swiss citizens are prohibited from serving in foreign armies.

The sentence is suspended with a four-year probationary period. The presiding judge stated during the sentencing that the 49-year-old man demonstrated his involvement in foreign service through his statements on the SRF program "Rundschau". The judge added that the appearance was voluntary. He also cited additional evidence, including Instagram photos, media reports, and a Europol list of potential mercenaries.