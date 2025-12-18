183 combat engagements in 24 hours: Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions remain the hottest

$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 7398 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 9122 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 11294 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 13818 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11621 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17307 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10576 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8118 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24468 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20260 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 13906 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 9374 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 18021 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 15784 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18274 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57039 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39035 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37480 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43812 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48791 views
183 combat engagements in 24 hours: Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions remain the hottest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3774 views

The General Staff released its evening report as of 10:00 PM on December 18, 2025, recording 183 combat engagements. The Russian army carried out 49 airstrikes, 2409 kamikaze drone attacks, and 3104 shellings.

183 combat engagements in 24 hours: Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions remain the hottest

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the evening report as of 10:00 PM on December 18, 2025. During the day, 183 combat engagements were recorded. The Russian army continues massive attacks, using aviation and drones, but Ukrainian defenders are holding back the offensive and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

During the day, the occupiers showed high activity in the air and on the ground, carrying out:

  • 49 airstrikes using 111 guided aerial bombs (KABs);
    • 2409 kamikaze drone attacks;
      • 3104 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and peaceful settlements.

        Situation in key directions

        The most difficult situation remains in Donetsk region. In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense 46 times, attacking in the areas of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, and Udachne. According to preliminary data, only in this area today 123 occupiers were neutralized (101 – irrevocably).

        High intensity of fighting is also observed in:

        • Kostiantynivka direction: 24 assaults towards the settlements of Kleban-Byk and Ivanopillia.
          • Oleksandrivka direction: 22 attempts to assault, the enemy actively used KABs in the areas of Oleksandrograf and Lisne.
            • Huliaipole direction: 17 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces, enemy aircraft struck Huliaipole itself.

              In the Kupyansk, Lyman, and Sloviansk directions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled most of the assaults, eliminating the enemy's attempts to improve their tactical position.

              General Staff confirmed the destruction of radar, drone depot in occupied territories and other enemy targets18.12.25, 14:33

              Stepan Haftko

              War in Ukraine
              Technology
              Martial law
              War in Ukraine
              Skirmishes
              Donetsk Oblast
              Myrnohrad
              Gulyaypole
              Ukraine
              Kostiantynivka