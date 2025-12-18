183 combat engagements in 24 hours: Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions remain the hottest

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the evening report as of 10:00 PM on December 18, 2025. During the day, 183 combat engagements were recorded. The Russian army continues massive attacks, using aviation and drones, but Ukrainian defenders are holding back the offensive and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

During the day, the occupiers showed high activity in the air and on the ground, carrying out:

49 airstrikes using 111 guided aerial bombs (KABs);

2409 kamikaze drone attacks;

3104 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and peaceful settlements.

Situation in key directions

The most difficult situation remains in Donetsk region. In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense 46 times, attacking in the areas of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, and Udachne. According to preliminary data, only in this area today 123 occupiers were neutralized (101 – irrevocably).

High intensity of fighting is also observed in:

Kostiantynivka direction: 24 assaults towards the settlements of Kleban-Byk and Ivanopillia.

Oleksandrivka direction: 22 attempts to assault, the enemy actively used KABs in the areas of Oleksandrograf and Lisne.

Huliaipole direction: 17 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces, enemy aircraft struck Huliaipole itself.

In the Kupyansk, Lyman, and Sloviansk directions, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled most of the assaults, eliminating the enemy's attempts to improve their tactical position.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of radar, drone depot in occupied territories and other enemy targets