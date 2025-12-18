$42.340.00
General Staff confirmed the destruction of radar, drone depot in occupied territories and other enemy targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2570 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a number of enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories, including the 55Zh6 "Nebo-U" radar in Crimea and a fuel and lubricants depot in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A UAV depot in Makiivka was also hit, and two S-400 air defense system launchers in Belgorod Oblast were destroyed.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of radar, drone depot in occupied territories and other enemy targets

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a number of air defense facilities, a UAV storage warehouse, and other enemy objects in the temporarily occupied territories and in the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

Details

"As part of reducing the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of December 18, units of the Defense Forces hit a number of enemy objects in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine," the report says.

In particular, a hit was recorded on the 55Zh6 "Nebo-U" radar station in the area of Hvardiiske in the TOT of Ukrainian Crimea. At the same time, a fuel and lubricants warehouse of a unit of the 76th Airborne Assault Division of the occupiers came under attack by the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of Prymorsk (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region)

- reported the General Staff.

As stated, the extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, a UAV storage warehouse in Makiivka and a concentration of manpower of the invaders from the 114th separate motorized rifle brigade in Donetsk in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region were hit. Enemy losses are being clarified

- noted the General Staff.

"The results of the strike on December 14, 2025, on the positional area of the unit of the 568th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the enemy in the area of Raevka, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, have also been clarified - the destruction of two S-400 air defense system launchers with ammunition by soldiers of the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Chornyi Lis" has been confirmed," the General Staff noted and showed a video.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Makiivka
S-400 missile system
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk