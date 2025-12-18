$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 3112 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 4986 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 13057 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 13095 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13056 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15125 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM • 12466 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19178 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10914 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
The Diplomat

Rocket Lab launched a new type of UFO-like satellites into space for the US military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3712 views

Rocket Lab launched an Electron rocket with four DiskSat satellites for the US Space Force from Wallops Island. These satellites are a new type of spacecraft developed by Aerospace Corporation, measuring 102 by 2.5 centimeters.

Rocket Lab launched a new type of UFO-like satellites into space for the US military

American space company Rocket Lab launched a new type of satellites for the US Space Force. Space.com writes about this, reports UNN.

Details

Early Thursday morning, Rocket Lab launched a new type of satellite for the U.S. Space Force. An Electron rocket carrying four "DiskSat" satellites lifted off from Rocket Lab's Wallops Island, Virginia, launch site on Thursday at 12:03 a.m. EDT (05:03 GMT).

- the report says.

The launch, which Rocket Lab dubbed "Don't Be Such a Square," initiated the Space Test Program (STP)-S30 mission for the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command.

 STP-30 will utilize the world's first DiskSat, a new type of spacecraft developed by the Aerospace Corporation with funding from NASA. Each DiskSat is approximately the size of a manhole cover, measuring 40 inches wide and only 1 inch thick (102 by 2.5 centimeters).

This strange shape could lead to better performance on the final frontier for small satellites, which have traditionally used the square "CubeSat" form factor.

Recall

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed billionaire astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator under President Donald Trump, making the proponent of Mars missions and former associate of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk the 15th head of the space agency.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

