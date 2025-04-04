Amazon plans to launch 27 Project Kuiper satellites on April 9. The company is going to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has launched over 8,000 Starlink satellites.
Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.
Elon Musk, curator of the US Department of Government Efficiency, visited CIA headquarters for negotiations. It was discussed how the CIA can become more efficient without compromising national security.
Donald Trump announced the termination of the Ministry of Government Efficiency due to the end of cooperation with Elon Musk, who was involved for 130 days. Trump praised Musk's contribution, but acknowledged that the agency would soon cease to exist.
SpaceX has carried out the historic launch of Crew Dragon, which will for the first time fly over the Earth's poles. The Fram2 mission with a scientific purpose will last several days at an altitude of 450 km, there are no US citizens among the crew.
The Spectrum rocket, developed by Isar Aerospace, exploded shortly after launch from the Andøya spaceport. Despite the setback, the company called the test useful for future missions.
Elon Musk sold the social network X to xAI for $45 billion. The deal values X at $33 billion, less than Musk paid in 2022.
NASA plans to complete the certification of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft for crewed missions by the end of 2025 or early 2026. This is after technical problems during the mission to the ISS.
American Noland Arbaugh, paralyzed below the neck, became the first to receive a Neuralink chip implant. The device turns his thoughts into commands for the computer, detecting electrical impulses in the brain.
Elon Musk integrated Grok AI into Telegram, which has 1 billion users. The bot is free for Premium accounts, but after launch it temporarily became unavailable due to a large number of requests.
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the NROL-57 payload. The rocket launched from California as part of a mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office.
In 2022-2024, Poland allocated 77 million euros for the purchase of 24,560 Starlink terminals for Ukraine. The funds went not only to the purchase, but also to the monthly payment for their operation.
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts and a Roscosmos cosmonaut landed off the coast of Florida.
Putin's representative said that Russia is interested in cooperating with Elon Musk in space research, in particular, regarding the preparation of a mission to Mars. Moscow seeks to strengthen "Roscosmos".
SpaceX plans to launch Starship to Mars in 2026 using Super Heavy. Optimus will help with technical tasks. The first landing of people is possible in 2029-2031.
The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida, sending the Crew Dragon with astronauts from NASA, Japan and Russia into orbit. The mission will also return to Earth astronauts stranded on the ISS due to technical problems.
SpaceX is preparing to launch a rocket with four astronauts to the ISS. The launch, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to Saturday due to technical problems at the launch site.
SpaceX canceled the launch due to a problem on the launch pad. Astronauts Wilmore and Williams were delayed at the ISS due to technical problems with the Boeing Starliner.
Donald Trump announced his intention to purchase a new Tesla in support of Elon Musk. The former president accused the "radical left" of trying to boycott the company and its founder.
The Prime Minister of Poland called for respect for partners after the dispute between Sikorski and Musk over Starlink. The conflict arose from Musk's statements about the criticality of Starlink for Ukraine and the reaction of the Polish minister.
The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sikorski, responded to Musk's statement about a possible disconnection of Starlink in Ukraine. The minister reminded that Poland pays $50 million annually for the services and is ready to look for other providers.
During the eighth test flight, the Starship rocket exploded a few minutes after launch in Texas. The first stage successfully returned, but the second lost stability and was destroyed over South Florida.
The province of Ontario has terminated the agreement with Starlink and banned the participation of American companies in local procurement. The Prime Minister threatens a 25% surcharge on electricity for the US in response to tariffs.
Apple has released an updated iPad Air with the M3 processor, which operates 60% faster for AI tasks. The company is also preparing a new budget iPad, an updated iPad Pro, and a MacBook Air.
SpaceX has canceled the scheduled launch of Starship Flight 8 on March 3, 2025, due to technical issues with the booster and upper stage. A new launch date will be announced later.
Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander has successfully landed on the Moon and sent back the first images. The vehicle carries 10 NASA scientific instruments to study the lunar soil in Mare Crisium.
Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev is trying to engage the United States in a deal with Russia through business proposals to Trump and Musk. Russia is offering access to oil and joint projects in the Arctic in exchange for a settlement in Ukraine that is favorable to the Kremlin.
Intuitive Machines' Athena lunar lander has successfully launched on a Falcon 9 rocket. The device will land on the Moon on March 6 and test the soil near the South Pole.
Poland has ordered an additional 5,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine and is paying for their subscription fees. Currently, there are 25,000 such devices in Ukraine, most of which are financed by foreign partners.
The United States threatens to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink over refusal to provide access to strategic resources. Zelenskyy previously rejected a $500 billion US offer to transfer mineral resources as compensation for military aid.