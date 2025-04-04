$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4584 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12492 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54680 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196389 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113589 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375513 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300454 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212294 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243412 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254723 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116835 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196389 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375513 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247010 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300454 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10098 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34117 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62497 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48578 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118917 views
News by theme

Will they compete with Starlink? The launch date of Amazon's first Kuiper satellites has been announced

Amazon plans to launch 27 Project Kuiper satellites on April 9. The company is going to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has launched over 8,000 Starlink satellites.

News of the World • April 3, 01:22 PM • 9984 views

Forbes announced the ranking of the richest people in the world in 2025: Elon Musk topped the list, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg

Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.

Economy • April 1, 04:16 PM • 32374 views

Elon Musk visited the CIA: what was discussed

Elon Musk, curator of the US Department of Government Efficiency, visited CIA headquarters for negotiations. It was discussed how the CIA can become more efficient without compromising national security.

News of the World • April 1, 07:24 AM • 17403 views

Trump announced the end of the work of the Ministry of Government Efficiency due to limited cooperation with Musk

Donald Trump announced the termination of the Ministry of Government Efficiency due to the end of cooperation with Elon Musk, who was involved for 130 days. Trump praised Musk's contribution, but acknowledged that the agency would soon cease to exist.

News of the World • April 1, 04:55 AM • 20655 views

SpaceX has for the first time sent Crew Dragon into a near-polar orbital flight

SpaceX has carried out the historic launch of Crew Dragon, which will for the first time fly over the Earth's poles. The Fram2 mission with a scientific purpose will last several days at an altitude of 450 km, there are no US citizens among the crew.

News of the World • April 1, 02:46 AM • 10187 views

The first orbital rocket launched from Europe exploded after launch: the flight was called successful

The Spectrum rocket, developed by Isar Aerospace, exploded shortly after launch from the Andøya spaceport. Despite the setback, the company called the test useful for future missions.

News of the World • March 30, 08:56 PM • 13935 views

Elon Musk sold the social network X to his company xAI for $33 billion

Elon Musk sold the social network X to xAI for $45 billion. The deal values X at $33 billion, less than Musk paid in 2022.

News of the World • March 29, 12:07 AM • 32343 views

NASA is moving towards certifying Starliner for manned flights

NASA plans to complete the certification of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft for crewed missions by the end of 2025 or early 2026. This is after technical problems during the mission to the ISS.

News of the World • March 28, 03:10 AM • 16779 views

Turns thoughts into computer commands: how a man with a Neuralink chip in his brain lives

American Noland Arbaugh, paralyzed below the neck, became the first to receive a Neuralink chip implant. The device turns his thoughts into commands for the computer, detecting electrical impulses in the brain.

News of the World • March 27, 10:19 AM • 151824 views

Elon Musk launched his AI "Grok" in Telegram: how to connect

Elon Musk integrated Grok AI into Telegram, which has 1 billion users. The bot is free for Premium accounts, but after launch it temporarily became unavailable due to a large number of requests.

Technologies • March 26, 12:18 PM • 25763 views

SpaceX launched the secret NROL-57 mission for the US intelligence agency

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the NROL-57 payload. The rocket launched from California as part of a mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office.

News of the World • March 21, 08:06 AM • 19549 views

Poland has purchased over 24,000 Starlink systems for Ukraine

In 2022-2024, Poland allocated 77 million euros for the purchase of 24,560 Starlink terminals for Ukraine. The funds went not only to the purchase, but also to the monthly payment for their operation.

War • March 20, 05:05 PM • 17174 views

Stranded astronauts on the ISS returned to Earth with the Crew-9 crew on a SpaceX capsule

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts and a Roscosmos cosmonaut landed off the coast of Florida.

News of the World • March 19, 06:12 AM • 13961 views

Russia wants to cooperate with Musk to fly to Mars - Reuters

Putin's representative said that Russia is interested in cooperating with Elon Musk in space research, in particular, regarding the preparation of a mission to Mars. Moscow seeks to strengthen "Roscosmos".

News of the World • March 18, 12:56 PM • 10211 views

Elon Musk plans to send Starship to Mars in 2026

SpaceX plans to launch Starship to Mars in 2026 using Super Heavy. Optimus will help with technical tasks. The first landing of people is possible in 2029-2031.

News of the World • March 15, 08:55 PM • 28404 views

SpaceX successfully sent a new crew to the International Space Station

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida, sending the Crew Dragon with astronauts from NASA, Japan and Russia into orbit. The mission will also return to Earth astronauts stranded on the ISS due to technical problems.

News of the World • March 15, 01:53 AM • 25220 views

SpaceX is preparing to launch a mission to the International Space Station

SpaceX is preparing to launch a rocket with four astronauts to the ISS. The launch, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to Saturday due to technical problems at the launch site.

News of the World • March 14, 02:28 AM • 16675 views

SpaceX canceled the flight of the team that was supposed to replace the astronauts on the International Space Station

SpaceX canceled the launch due to a problem on the launch pad. Astronauts Wilmore and Williams were delayed at the ISS due to technical problems with the Boeing Starliner.

News of the World • March 13, 01:28 AM • 14996 views

Trump promised to buy a new Tesla car in support of Musk

Donald Trump announced his intention to purchase a new Tesla in support of Elon Musk. The former president accused the "radical left" of trying to boycott the company and its founder.

News of the World • March 11, 09:25 AM • 14202 views

Tusk reminded about respect for allies against the backdrop of Musk's conflict with the Polish Foreign Minister regarding Starlink for Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Poland called for respect for partners after the dispute between Sikorski and Musk over Starlink. The conflict arose from Musk's statements about the criticality of Starlink for Ukraine and the reaction of the Polish minister.

Politics • March 10, 11:12 AM • 21401 views

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Musk regarding the disconnection of Starlink for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: “we will be forced to look for other providers”

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sikorski, responded to Musk's statement about a possible disconnection of Starlink in Ukraine. The minister reminded that Poland pays $50 million annually for the services and is ready to look for other providers.

War • March 9, 01:32 PM • 58173 views

SpaceX lost Starship: The eighth test flight ended in an explosion

During the eighth test flight, the Starship rocket exploded a few minutes after launch in Texas. The first stage successfully returned, but the second lost stability and was destroyed over South Florida.

News of the World • March 7, 03:39 AM • 65105 views

The Canadian province of Ontario terminates the agreement with SpaceX: what is known

The province of Ontario has terminated the agreement with Starlink and banned the participation of American companies in local procurement. The Prime Minister threatens a 25% surcharge on electricity for the US in response to tariffs.

Economy • March 4, 08:02 PM • 109434 views

Apple has introduced a new iPad Air with the M3 chip: what has changed and what to expect next

Apple has released an updated iPad Air with the M3 processor, which operates 60% faster for AI tasks. The company is also preparing a new budget iPad, an updated iPad Pro, and a MacBook Air.

Technologies • March 4, 03:20 PM • 14176 views

SpaceX has postponed the launch of Starship Flight 8: what went wrong with the most powerful rocket

SpaceX has canceled the scheduled launch of Starship Flight 8 on March 3, 2025, due to technical issues with the booster and upper stage. A new launch date will be announced later.

News of the World • March 4, 07:00 AM • 77399 views

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost successfully lands on the Moon - the second time in the history of commercial modules

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander has successfully landed on the Moon and sent back the first images. The vehicle carries 10 NASA scientific instruments to study the lunar soil in Mare Crisium.

Technologies • March 2, 03:02 PM • 31280 views

Putin's representative tries to bring US into Ukraine deal - Bloomberg

Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev is trying to engage the United States in a deal with Russia through business proposals to Trump and Musk. Russia is offering access to oil and joint projects in the Arctic in exchange for a settlement in Ukraine that is favorable to the Kremlin.

Economy • February 27, 03:27 PM • 25973 views

Athena launched to the Moon: a new module from SpaceX with an innovative communication station

Intuitive Machines' Athena lunar lander has successfully launched on a Falcon 9 rocket. The device will land on the Moon on March 6 and test the soil near the South Pole.

News of the World • February 27, 08:00 AM • 30625 views

Poland to provide Ukraine with 5 thousand more Starlink soon

Poland has ordered an additional 5,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine and is paying for their subscription fees. Currently, there are 25,000 such devices in Ukraine, most of which are financed by foreign partners.

War • February 26, 02:59 AM • 32173 views

US may cut off Starlink in Ukraine over minerals dispute - Reuters

The United States threatens to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink over refusal to provide access to strategic resources. Zelenskyy previously rejected a $500 billion US offer to transfer mineral resources as compensation for military aid.

News of the World • February 22, 04:15 AM • 61682 views