Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
03:22 PM • 21119 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 24092 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 20120 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 19552 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 32103 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 20947 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 21550 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 21949 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 22452 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Elon Musk becomes the first person in history whose fortune reached $600 billion – Forbes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Musk became the first person in history whose fortune exceeded $600 billion, thanks to the increase in SpaceX's valuation to $800 billion. His stake in SpaceX is $336 billion, and in Tesla – $197 billion.

Elon Musk becomes the first person in history whose fortune reached $600 billion – Forbes
Photo: Instagram

The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has reached a historic milestone, becoming the first individual in history whose net worth has exceeded $600 billion. This was driven by the rapid increase in the valuation of his rocket company, SpaceX. This is reported by Forbes, writes UNN.

Details

According to Forbes, a recent tender offer valued SpaceX at $800 billion (compared to $400 billion in August), which increased Musk's wealth, who owns approximately 42% of the company, to approximately $677 billion. Reaching the $600 billion mark was a unique milestone, as no one had previously even reached $500 billion.

Musk's stake in SpaceX, valued at $336 billion, is currently his most valuable asset.

Tesla's Board of Directors received over $3 billion in stock awards15.12.25, 14:26 • 2148 views

Musk's rapidly growing wealth is fueled by expectations: SpaceX plans to hold an IPO in 2026, which investors predict could value the company at approximately $1.5 trillion. A successful IPO at such a valuation would likely make Musk the world's first trillionaire.

Even without an IPO, Musk has other assets contributing to his growth:

  • His 12% stake in Tesla is worth $197 billion.
    • xAI Holdings (artificial intelligence) is negotiating new funding with a valuation of $230 billion.

      Elon Musk launches nationwide AI-based education program in El Salvador14.12.25, 01:06 • 4390 views

      Stepan Haftko

      SocietyNews of the WorldFinance
      Technology
      El Salvador
      Tesla, Inc.
      SpaceX
      Forbes