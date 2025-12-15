Elon Musk becomes the first person in history whose fortune reached $600 billion – Forbes
Kyiv • UNN
Musk became the first person in history whose fortune exceeded $600 billion, thanks to the increase in SpaceX's valuation to $800 billion. His stake in SpaceX is $336 billion, and in Tesla – $197 billion.
The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has reached a historic milestone, becoming the first individual in history whose net worth has exceeded $600 billion. This was driven by the rapid increase in the valuation of his rocket company, SpaceX. This is reported by Forbes, writes UNN.
According to Forbes, a recent tender offer valued SpaceX at $800 billion (compared to $400 billion in August), which increased Musk's wealth, who owns approximately 42% of the company, to approximately $677 billion. Reaching the $600 billion mark was a unique milestone, as no one had previously even reached $500 billion.
Musk's stake in SpaceX, valued at $336 billion, is currently his most valuable asset.
Musk's rapidly growing wealth is fueled by expectations: SpaceX plans to hold an IPO in 2026, which investors predict could value the company at approximately $1.5 trillion. A successful IPO at such a valuation would likely make Musk the world's first trillionaire.
Even without an IPO, Musk has other assets contributing to his growth:
- His 12% stake in Tesla is worth $197 billion.
- xAI Holdings (artificial intelligence) is negotiating new funding with a valuation of $230 billion.
