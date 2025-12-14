$42.270.00
Elon Musk launches nationwide AI-based education program in El Salvador

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

Elon Musk's xAI company and the government of El Salvador are launching a large-scale educational program for over a million schoolchildren in 5,000 public schools. The project will use the Grok chatbot for personalized learning, adapted to the individual pace and interests of students.

Elon Musk launches nationwide AI-based education program in El Salvador

Elon Musk's xAI company is launching a large-scale educational program for schoolchildren in El Salvador using the Grok chatbot. The project will cover more than 5,000 public schools and will allow for personalized learning for more than a million students, adapting the material to each student's pace, level, and interests. The initiative is designed to make artificial intelligence accessible for teaching children from an early age. This is reported by UNN with reference to xAI on social network X (Twitter), NDTV.

Details

Elon Musk's xAI company has agreed with the government of El Salvador to launch a large-scale educational program for schoolchildren based on the Grok chatbot.

xAI is excited to announce a partnership with El Salvador and @nayibbukele to provide personalized learning with Grok for every public school student in the country - over 1 million children

- the company's post on the social network X says.

The project is planned to be implemented in more than 5,000 public schools across the country, and the company itself calls the initiative the world's first nationwide AI-based education program.

It is noted that the system will allow students to be taught according to their individual level of preparation and pace, even in remote rural communities.

Elon Musk stated that the introduction of Grok into the education system will allow "to transfer advanced artificial intelligence technologies to entire generations," making AI a tool not only for professionals but also part of the daily learning process from an early age.

xAI added that they are open to cooperation with other states and invite interested governments to contact them to implement joint projects.

Recall

Elon Musk stated that people will be able to upload their minds into Tesla's Optimus robot within 20 years. This will be possible through a combination of Optimus robots and the Neuralink brain-computer interface, which will allow a "copy of the mind" to be transferred into a robotic body.

Vita Zelenetska

