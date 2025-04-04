$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3402 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11568 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54137 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195419 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113096 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374588 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299901 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212210 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243367 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254704 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115959 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 195427 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 374591 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246584 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299902 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9882 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33860 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61873 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47978 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118336 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Neuralink

News by theme

International Stray Animals Day, World Carrot Day: what else is celebrated on April 4

Today we celebrate important dates: International Stray Animals Day, World Carrot Day, Webmaster Day, Mine Awareness Day and World Rat Day.

Society • April 4, 03:30 AM • 2818 views

Turns thoughts into computer commands: how a man with a Neuralink chip in his brain lives

American Noland Arbaugh, paralyzed below the neck, became the first to receive a Neuralink chip implant. The device turns his thoughts into commands for the computer, detecting electrical impulses in the brain.

News of the World • March 27, 10:19 AM • 151824 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk, 53, and Siobhan Zillis, 38, have a third son together, Seldon Lycurgus. This is the billionaire's fourteenth child, as Zillis announced on the social network X.

News of the World • March 1, 04:47 PM • 126822 views

SEC of the USA brings new charges against Musk: what is known about the 48-hour ultimatum

The SEC is preparing numerous charges against Elon Musk and has given him 48 hours to settle the case. The billionaire must either pay a fine or face serious charges.

News of the World • December 13, 08:49 AM • 17046 views

Could help people with paralysis: Neuralink wants to test controlling a robotic arm with thoughts

Neuralink has announced the start of research on the N1 implant for controlling a robotic arm with the help of thoughts. The project will expand the capabilities of the neurocomputer interface for people with paralysis.

Health • November 26, 08:05 AM • 15355 views

Neuralink Mask to test brain chip in Canada: a revolution for the paralyzed

Neuralink has received permission for clinical trials of a brain implant in Canada. The device will help paralyzed people control digital devices with the power of thought.

News of the World • November 21, 03:47 PM • 19982 views

Elon Musk announces the development of neurochips to restore vision to the blind

Elon Musk's company Neuralink plans to develop neurochips called Blindsight to restore vision for the blind, which have been successfully tested on monkeys and aim to eventually surpass normal human vision.

Health • March 22, 02:06 AM • 40982 views

First patient with Neuralink implant shows how to play chess with the power of thought

The first patient with a Neuralink brain implant demonstrated a game of chess using mind control, which was a breakthrough in human-computer interface technology.

Health • March 20, 11:50 PM • 33106 views

Competitor X: Bluesky social network is now publicly available

Bluesky, a social network created by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, has abandoned the invitation system and opened registration to all users to encourage more active participation.

News of the World • February 7, 02:34 AM • 34608 views

Researchers have developed a hat that will guide visually impaired users

Researchers have developed a smart hat that can guide visually impaired users by detecting a red or green traffic light using an optoelectronic sensor.

Health • February 2, 04:15 AM • 119363 views

Elon Musk announces that his startup Neuralink has successfully implanted a chip in the human brain

Elon Musk's startup Neuralink has successfully implanted its first brain chip in a patient. The patient is currently recovering well and demonstrating encouraging brain activity.

Technologies • January 30, 08:17 AM • 33109 views