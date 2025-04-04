Today we celebrate important dates: International Stray Animals Day, World Carrot Day, Webmaster Day, Mine Awareness Day and World
Rat Day.
American Noland Arbaugh, paralyzed below the neck, became the first to receive a Neuralink chip implant. The device turns his
thoughts into commands for the computer, detecting electrical impulses in the brain.
Elon Musk, 53, and Siobhan Zillis, 38, have a third son together, Seldon Lycurgus. This is the billionaire's fourteenth child, as
Zillis announced on the social network X.
The SEC is preparing numerous charges against Elon Musk and has given him 48 hours to settle the case. The billionaire must either pay a fine or face serious charges.
Neuralink has announced the start of research on the N1 implant for controlling a robotic arm with the help of thoughts. The
project will expand the capabilities of the neurocomputer interface for people with paralysis.
Neuralink has received permission for clinical trials of a brain implant in Canada. The device will help paralyzed people control
digital devices with the power of thought.
Elon Musk's company Neuralink plans to develop neurochips called Blindsight to restore vision for the blind, which have been
successfully tested on monkeys and aim to eventually surpass normal human vision.
The first patient with a Neuralink brain implant demonstrated a game of chess using mind control, which was a breakthrough in
human-computer interface technology.
Bluesky, a social network created by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, has abandoned the invitation system and opened registration
to all users to encourage more active participation.
Researchers have developed a smart hat that can guide visually impaired users by detecting a red or green traffic light using an
optoelectronic sensor.
Elon Musk's startup Neuralink has successfully implanted its first brain chip in a patient. The patient is currently recovering
well and demonstrating encouraging brain activity.