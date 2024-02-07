Competitor X: Bluesky social network is now publicly available

The social network Bluesky has abandoned the invitation system and become available to all users. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

Bluesky was created by former Twitter (now known as X) CEO Jack Dorsey, and is considered one of the most promising competitors to Elon Musk's X platform.

Three million users have signed up for Bluesky before it became fully open. Now the project team hopes to attract more active users and increase the engagement of those who have long been registered but rarely posted anything or responded to other people's posts.

Bluesky users can subscribe to feeds where algorithms show the most popular posts on the entire social network, or to the feed whose content is most liked by the user. There are also feeds with thematic content, such as science or art.

The social network's developers want to set up monetization: for example, they want to charge money for certain functions in the app or an additional fee for access to private feeds.

Addendum

One of the key features of Bluesky is its decentralization: in the future, this will allow all users to "create their own versions of Bluesky" with their own rules and algorithms, as well as to move between networks and keep subscribers.

As an analogy, the social network's CEO Jay Graber cites email, where nothing prevents people from communicating with Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo Mail accounts. This setup will give users more control over the application.

Recall

