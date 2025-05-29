Potato prices in Russia have increased by 173%, the authorities are buying it in Mongolia - CCD

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 76529 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 90427 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 101377 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 93440 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 169206 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 96467 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 122618 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 110563 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 115335 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102041 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.1m/s
70%
745mm
Popular news

US court blocks Trump from ending program for accepting migrants from Ukraine

May 29, 09:45 AM • 5770 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 45445 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

May 29, 10:49 AM • 27059 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

02:26 PM • 12251 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

04:43 PM • 17531 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 76501 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 169175 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 197413 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 273922 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 284282 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Andrii Sybiha

Hakan Fidan

Ursula von der Leyen

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Europe

Kyiv

Sums

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 101731 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 94743 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 108484 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 166606 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 103280 views
Actual

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Su-34

Shahed-136

Potato prices in Russia have increased by 173%, the authorities are buying it in Mongolia - CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1386 views

There is a potato shortage in Russia, prices have increased by 173%. To contain them, the Russian Federation is buying potatoes in Mongolia, after purchases in Belarus and China.

Potato prices in Russia have increased by 173%, the authorities are buying it in Mongolia - CCD

In Russia, potatoes have become a scarce commodity - prices for them have increased by 173%. The Russian authorities are forced to buy root crops in Mongolia. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Center, the Russian Federation is trying to curb the growth of potato prices by urgently purchasing them in other countries. Thus, after buying up the potato supply in Belarus and purchasing it in China, Russia was unable to cover the existing deficit. So it started buying potatoes in Mongolia. In May, more than 4 thousand tons of "second bread" were imported from there.

Recently, even Putin was forced to admit the shortage of potatoes in the Russian Federation. And Russians are surprised that Russia, which traditionally sold potatoes to Mongolia, is now forced to buy it in a country where this vegetable began to be grown en masse only 20 years ago 

- the statement reads.

The Center for Countering Disinformation added that the increase in potato prices in the Russian Federation by 173% was caused by sanctions, inflation and a reduction in cultivated areas.

Crisis phenomena in the Russian economy are growing, and although the propaganda materials of the Russian Federation are economically sovereign, in reality it is unable to provide its own population even with potatoes, the CPD added.

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important28.05.25, 09:58 • 37326 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the World
Mongolia
Belarus
China
Brent
$63.27
Bitcoin
$106,713.70
S&P 500
$5,909.37
Tesla
$362.49
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,347.09
Ethereum
$2,644.42