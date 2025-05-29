In Russia, potatoes have become a scarce commodity - prices for them have increased by 173%. The Russian authorities are forced to buy root crops in Mongolia. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Center, the Russian Federation is trying to curb the growth of potato prices by urgently purchasing them in other countries. Thus, after buying up the potato supply in Belarus and purchasing it in China, Russia was unable to cover the existing deficit. So it started buying potatoes in Mongolia. In May, more than 4 thousand tons of "second bread" were imported from there.

Recently, even Putin was forced to admit the shortage of potatoes in the Russian Federation. And Russians are surprised that Russia, which traditionally sold potatoes to Mongolia, is now forced to buy it in a country where this vegetable began to be grown en masse only 20 years ago - the statement reads.

The Center for Countering Disinformation added that the increase in potato prices in the Russian Federation by 173% was caused by sanctions, inflation and a reduction in cultivated areas.

Crisis phenomena in the Russian economy are growing, and although the propaganda materials of the Russian Federation are economically sovereign, in reality it is unable to provide its own population even with potatoes, the CPD added.

