Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 1586 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 8944 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 19837 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 89367 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 91913 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 98729 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 152350 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 227000 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187361 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 186349 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.5m/s
80%
745mm
Popular news

Kyiv insists on extending temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until a lasting peace is achieved

May 27, 11:29 PM • 13329 views

"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III

May 28, 01:07 AM • 4790 views

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM • 14254 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM • 13917 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

02:42 AM • 11444 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

05:00 AM • 19837 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 76966 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 84095 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 89367 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 193394 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 20733 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 28238 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 98139 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 99538 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 96547 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1476 views

At night, UAVs attacked the Moscow region, in particular the Dubna Machine-Building Plant, which produces Orion drones, and the ELMA technology park, where microchips and guidance systems for UAVs are made.

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

In Russia, an attack by unknown drones was recorded at night in the Moscow region, targeting a plant producing combat drones and a technology park that manufactures microchips, elements for guidance systems, and drone control units. This was written on Wednesday in the Telegram channel by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, writes UNN.

Details

"Unknown UAVs attacked the Moscow region. And there are quite good hits," Kovalenko wrote and listed: Dubna Machine-Building Plant named after N. P. Fedorov (DMZ) and the "ELMA-Zelenograd" technopark.

As explained by the head of the Central Intelligence Agency of the National Security and Defense Council, DMZ is one of the key nodes of the Russian defense complex. "The plant is located in the city of Dubna, Moscow region, and since 2020 has been part of the Kronstadt concern. The main profile is the production of combat UAVs, in particular the Orion complex (Russians call it an analogue of Bayraktar). These drones are used by Russia against Ukraine. The enterprise has deployed full-scale serial production, as well as design development of new versions of drones with advanced combat capabilities," Kovalenko explained.

DMZ, according to him, also has workshops for processing composites, modern lines for assembling avionics and control systems. The plant operates in a wartime economy, increasing production even under sanction pressure.

"ELMA-Zelenograd Technopark is a high-tech cluster specializing in the development of microelectronics, IT solutions, robotics and medical equipment. They produce microchips, elements for guidance systems and drone control units. "ELMA" is one of the centers where import substitution of critical components previously imported from the West takes place," said the head of the Central Intelligence Agency of the National Security and Defense Council.

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels continue to publish videos of the fire in the technopark in Zelenograd.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, during the past night, their air defense "destroyed" and "intercepted" 296 drones over the territories of 13 regions - the Moscow region, Bryansk, Belgorod, Vladimir, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, Tula regions.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarNews of the World
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Ukraine
Brent
$63.60
Bitcoin
$108,752.90
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$37.01
Золото
$3,334.24
Ethereum
$2,627.54