Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

In Russia, an attack by unknown drones was recorded at night in the Moscow region, targeting a plant producing combat drones and a technology park that manufactures microchips, elements for guidance systems, and drone control units. This was written on Wednesday in the Telegram channel by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, writes UNN.

Details

"Unknown UAVs attacked the Moscow region. And there are quite good hits," Kovalenko wrote and listed: Dubna Machine-Building Plant named after N. P. Fedorov (DMZ) and the "ELMA-Zelenograd" technopark.

As explained by the head of the Central Intelligence Agency of the National Security and Defense Council, DMZ is one of the key nodes of the Russian defense complex. "The plant is located in the city of Dubna, Moscow region, and since 2020 has been part of the Kronstadt concern. The main profile is the production of combat UAVs, in particular the Orion complex (Russians call it an analogue of Bayraktar). These drones are used by Russia against Ukraine. The enterprise has deployed full-scale serial production, as well as design development of new versions of drones with advanced combat capabilities," Kovalenko explained.

DMZ, according to him, also has workshops for processing composites, modern lines for assembling avionics and control systems. The plant operates in a wartime economy, increasing production even under sanction pressure.

"ELMA-Zelenograd Technopark is a high-tech cluster specializing in the development of microelectronics, IT solutions, robotics and medical equipment. They produce microchips, elements for guidance systems and drone control units. "ELMA" is one of the centers where import substitution of critical components previously imported from the West takes place," said the head of the Central Intelligence Agency of the National Security and Defense Council.

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels continue to publish videos of the fire in the technopark in Zelenograd.

According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, during the past night, their air defense "destroyed" and "intercepted" 296 drones over the territories of 13 regions - the Moscow region, Bryansk, Belgorod, Vladimir, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver, Tula regions.