Fidan: the beginning of the negotiation process between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the beginning of the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines. Both sides want a ceasefire. Fidan told reporters on his way to Kyiv, Anadolu reports, UNN reports.

Given the circumstances, the parties need a place where they could meet face to face, sit down and negotiate at the table. Here, of course, Turkey is an ideal mediator at the moment - Fidan said.

He stressed that if there is any general diplomatic success, it is that the parties somehow agree to talk to each other and eventually get results, and pointed out that the exchange of 1,000 prisoners was an important step in this direction.

After that, an important step for the parties is also that they officially stated their positions on the ceasefire for the first time and passed them on to the other party in order to continue negotiations through this - Fidan added.

According to him, during his visit to Russia, he expressed Turkey's efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war to the Russian authorities.

With the beginning of the negotiation process, I see that it is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines. Both sides want a ceasefire, no one will say: "I don't want a ceasefire." Because it will not be easy to report this to world public opinion. Because it is not something that supports you morally. But on the other hand, both sides have different requirements for a ceasefire. These requirements must be agreed upon, and that is what negotiations and mediation are for. As long as these requirements are agreed upon, they will collide with each other to one degree or another. At the moment, we, as Turkey, are trying to do everything possible - the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

Let us remind

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will arrive in Ukraine soon after his visit to Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will hold substantive talks with his Turkish counterpart.