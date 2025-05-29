Fidan: the beginning of the negotiation process between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 76475 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 90372 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 101341 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 93405 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 169137 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 96451 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 122610 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 110558 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 115332 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102040 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Tags
Authors
US court blocks Trump from ending program for accepting migrants from Ukraine

May 29, 09:45 AM • 5770 views

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

May 29, 09:56 AM • 45445 views

Venislavsky: Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of raising the age limit for men to travel abroad to 23-24 years

May 29, 10:49 AM • 27059 views

The commander of the 211th brigade covered up the torture of soldiers: the investigation is completed, the case is being transferred to court

02:26 PM • 12251 views

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

04:43 PM • 17531 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 76475 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 169137 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 197392 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 273903 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 284267 views
Andrii Sybiha

Hakan Fidan

Ursula von der Leyen

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Oleh Syniehubov

Kharkiv Oblast

Netherlands

Europe

Kyiv

Sums

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 101726 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 94735 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 108475 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 166598 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 103275 views
Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-95

Tu-160

Su-34

Shahed-136

Fidan: the beginning of the negotiation process between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1468 views

Hakan Fidan stated that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are becoming more optimistic. Turkey offers itself as an ideal mediator for a meeting between the parties.

Fidan: the beginning of the negotiation process between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the beginning of the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines. Both sides want a ceasefire. Fidan told reporters on his way to Kyiv, Anadolu reports, UNN reports.

Given the circumstances, the parties need a place where they could meet face to face, sit down and negotiate at the table. Here, of course, Turkey is an ideal mediator at the moment 

- Fidan said.

He stressed that if there is any general diplomatic success, it is that the parties somehow agree to talk to each other and eventually get results, and pointed out that the exchange of 1,000 prisoners was an important step in this direction.

After that, an important step for the parties is also that they officially stated their positions on the ceasefire for the first time and passed them on to the other party in order to continue negotiations through this 

- Fidan added.

According to him, during his visit to Russia, he expressed Turkey's efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war to the Russian authorities.

With the beginning of the negotiation process, I see that it is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines. Both sides want a ceasefire, no one will say: "I don't want a ceasefire." Because it will not be easy to report this to world public opinion. Because it is not something that supports you morally. But on the other hand, both sides have different requirements for a ceasefire. These requirements must be agreed upon, and that is what negotiations and mediation are for. As long as these requirements are agreed upon, they will collide with each other to one degree or another. At the moment, we, as Turkey, are trying to do everything possible 

- the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

Let us remind

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will arrive in Ukraine soon after his visit to Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will hold substantive talks with his Turkish counterpart.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Ukraine
Kyiv
