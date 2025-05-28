$41.680.11
I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
10:11 AM • 7602 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 19754 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 60381 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 41116 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 76865 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 139678 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 109062 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107093 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 156894 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 228019 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 6272 views

Zelenskyy announced his readiness for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin in the Vatican, Switzerland, or another location. Ukraine is awaiting a memorandum from Russia regarding the terms of a ceasefire.

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he is ready for a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This meeting may take place in the Vatican, Switzerland, or any other negotiating platform, Zelenskyy told reporters, according to UNN.

Details

I think that one meeting will definitely be technical. We are ready to meet at the level of leaders. And the American side knows this, and the "Russian" side knows this. We are ready for the Trump-Putin-I format, and we are ready for the Trump-Putin, Trump-Zelenskyy format, and then the three of us together. I mean at the same time, not that these are scattered meetings in some space over a year or two

- said the President.

Zelenskyy added that the meeting could take place in the same format as it was earlier in Saudi Arabia.

We can meet as it was in Saudi Arabia - the Americans met with the Ukrainians, the Americans met with the "Russians" separately, although it was in the same space and only a meeting between the Ukrainians and the "Russians" was missing. But it took place separately already in Istanbul

- Zelenskyy explained.

The Head of State reiterated that Ukraine is ready for a meeting in any format and on any platform.

We can meet in any format, we constantly emphasize this. We are ready for a technical meeting in the Vatican, Switzerland, or wherever they say, propose. And we are also ready for a meeting at the level of leaders. If our decision can be discussed immediately without technical meetings at the level of leaders - we are ready to meet immediately at the level of leaders without a technical meeting

- the President emphasized.

Addition

Zelenskyy said that Russia will hand over a memorandum to Ukraine on how it sees the ceasefire and under what conditions the leaders' meeting should take place. Ukraine will consider these proposals.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Switzerland
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Saudi Arabia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
