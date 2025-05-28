I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he is ready for a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This meeting may take place in the Vatican, Switzerland, or any other negotiating platform, Zelenskyy told reporters, according to UNN.

Details

I think that one meeting will definitely be technical. We are ready to meet at the level of leaders. And the American side knows this, and the "Russian" side knows this. We are ready for the Trump-Putin-I format, and we are ready for the Trump-Putin, Trump-Zelenskyy format, and then the three of us together. I mean at the same time, not that these are scattered meetings in some space over a year or two - said the President.

Zelenskyy added that the meeting could take place in the same format as it was earlier in Saudi Arabia.

We can meet as it was in Saudi Arabia - the Americans met with the Ukrainians, the Americans met with the "Russians" separately, although it was in the same space and only a meeting between the Ukrainians and the "Russians" was missing. But it took place separately already in Istanbul - Zelenskyy explained.

The Head of State reiterated that Ukraine is ready for a meeting in any format and on any platform.

We can meet in any format, we constantly emphasize this. We are ready for a technical meeting in the Vatican, Switzerland, or wherever they say, propose. And we are also ready for a meeting at the level of leaders. If our decision can be discussed immediately without technical meetings at the level of leaders - we are ready to meet immediately at the level of leaders without a technical meeting - the President emphasized.

Addition

Zelenskyy said that Russia will hand over a memorandum to Ukraine on how it sees the ceasefire and under what conditions the leaders' meeting should take place. Ukraine will consider these proposals.