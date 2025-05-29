$41.590.09
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June
06:00 AM • 16028 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 39883 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 87618 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 94361 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 105693 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 98970 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 170248 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 73530 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 198723 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 240741 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1886 views

Cosmetic brand e.l.f. will acquire Rhode, Hailey Bieber's skincare brand, for $1 billion. Bieber will become the chief creative officer, and Rhode plans to launch at Sephora.

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars
instagram.com/haileybieber

Cosmetic brand e.l.f. (eyes, lips, face) is buying Hailey Bieber's Rhode skincare brand, which the model and entrepreneur launched in 2022, for $1 billion, UNN reports, citing Entrepreneur.

Details

"We look forward to introducing Rhode to more people, places and spaces. From day one, my vision for Rhode has been to make essential skincare and hybrid cosmetics that can be used every day," Bieber, 28, said in a statement.

"Overall, three years into this journey, our partnership with e.l.f. Beauty marks an incredible opportunity to enhance and accelerate our ability to reach more of our community with even more innovative products and expand our distribution worldwide," she said.

Rhode sells a range of skincare products (toner, moisturizer, peptide lip gloss) with the aim of making "everything really good." She has teamed up with BeautyStat entrepreneur and chemist Ron Robinson and dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali to help with the formulas.

"E.l.f. Beauty has found a like-minded disruptor in Rhode," said e.l.f. Chairman and CEO Tarang Amin in a statement. 

"Rhode is a great brand that we believe is poised for rapid growth," Amin added.

Bieber said she is taking on an "expanded role as chief creative officer and head of innovation."

Rhode was the No. 1 skincare brand by earned media value in 2024, representing 367% year-over-year EMV growth, according to a press release.

E.l.f. Cosmetics was founded in 2004 (originally everything cost just $1) and has reported 23 consecutive quarters of growth.

According to a press release, the sale was approved by the board of directors of e.l.f. Beauty.

Addition

Rhode reported net sales of $212 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2025, and plans to launch in Sephora across North America and the UK by the end of the year, according to a statement.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

